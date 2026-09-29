Amid Heated Historical Controversy, "Assassin(s)" Still Holds the No. 1 Spot in Korean Film Advance Ticket Sales

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Mystery thriller "Assassin(s)" (directed by Hur Jin-ho and produced by HIVE MEDIA) held onto the No. 1 spot in advance ticket sales among Korean films in its second week of release, despite the controversy surrounding it.

According to the Korean Film Council (KOFIC)'s integrated computer network, "Assassin(s)" ranked No. 1 in advance ticket sales among Korean films as of 7 a.m. on the 29th. After surpassing one million admissions just four days after its release amid overwhelming audience support during the Chuseok holiday, "Assassin(s)" is expected to remain at the top after the holiday and drive box-office success through the National Foundation Day holiday. Combined with real-time praise from actual moviegoers and the film's high artistic quality, this is also expected to fuel word-of-mouth and extend its box-office run.

Audience reactions are growing more enthusiastic by the day. The lingering impression left by the film is prompting more people to see it. Praise has poured in for the taut tension created by leading Korean actors and the wealth of visual appeal delivered by veteran crew members through the cinematography, music and production design. Attention is now focused on what box-office record "Assassin(s)" will set as it enters its second week of release.

"Assassin(s)" dramatizes the August 15, 1974, incident in which First Lady Yuk Young-soo was shot and killed during President Park Chung Hee's commemorative address at the 29th Liberation Day ceremony held at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul. The film follows an investigation into the suspicions surrounding, and those behind, the shooting of the first lady, an incident that shocked South Korea. Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho star in the film. Hur Jin-ho, who directed "Christmas in August," "One Fine Spring Day" and "The Last Princess," was at the helm.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.