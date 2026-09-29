"The Odyssey" Star Anne Hathaway Makes Bold Transformation Into High-Intensity Psychological Thriller "Verity," Set for Oct. 22 Release

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Psychological thriller film "Verity," starring Anne Hathaway and directed by Michael Showalter, has confirmed its release for Oct. 22.

The newly unveiled main poster presents the three characters' faces superimposed in a single frame, creating a strange image reminiscent of a frame within a frame in a famous painting. Beneath Verity (Anne Hathaway), a bestselling author dressed in red, the faces of Lowen (Dakota Johnson) and Jeremy (Josh Hartnett) emerge one after another, deepening curiosity about the relationship between the three people brought together under one roof. The characters, shown from angles that make them appear to be watching one another, also capture the film's sensual atmosphere and the tension between them, heightening anticipation.

The main trailer, released alongside the poster, begins with Lowen entering a mansion in a snow-covered forest. Lowen, an unknown writer, steps into Verity's estate after Verity's husband, Jeremy, asks her to complete a novel on behalf of the bestselling author, who can no longer walk or speak after an accident. Lowen is then shown reading Verity's hidden autobiographical manuscript, her face filled with shock as the manuscript's contents unfold onscreen, intensifying the mystery surrounding Verity. As Lowen grows closer to Jeremy, images of Verity—impossible to distinguish as real or as hallucinations—appear alongside rapidly shifting moments from Verity's past and present. The trailer offers a glimpse of the appeal of this high-intensity psychological thriller, packed with extreme suspense.

The trailer also showcases Anne Hathaway's multifaceted performance, shifting between her glamorous past as a bestselling author and her present-day gaunt appearance, raising expectations for what she will deliver in "Verity." Dakota Johnson, who plays Lowen, is set to portray in depth a woman torn between Verity's true identity and her autobiographical manuscript. Josh Hartnett, playing Jeremy, stands between his wife's secrets and Lowen's suspicions, presenting his most captivating image since "Oppenheimer."

Anne Hathaway, who plays Verity, reportedly said she became so engrossed in the story that she read the original novel in one sitting. Anticipation has risen further after reports that she was so captivated by the project that she joined the filming of "Verity" immediately after completing work on Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey."

"Verity," adapted from Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name, follows a ghostwriter who discovers a shocking autobiographical manuscript by a globally bestselling author and comes face to face with the secrets surrounding the author and her husband. The film stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett. Michael Showalter, director of "The Lovebirds," "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," and "Spoiler Alert," is at the helm. It will be released on Oct. 22.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.