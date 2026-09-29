‘4.17 Million’ G Movie Suddenly Deletes 1.8-Million-View ‘Assassin(s)’ Video... Remains Silent on Historical Distortion Controversy

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] G Movie, a film YouTuber with 4.17 million subscribers, has suddenly taken down a video about the film ‘Assassin(s),’ drawing attention to the reason behind the move. As controversy continues over alleged historical distortion in the film, debate is also spreading online after content that had recorded more than 1.7 million views disappeared.

As of the morning of the 29th, a video related to the film ‘Assassin(s)’ could no longer be found on G Movie’s official YouTube channel.

On the 19th, G Movie uploaded a video titled ‘Crazy... The 2026 New Assassin(s), Which Broke Through a 30% Advance Booking Rate and Features the Most Lavish Cast in Korean Film History, Is Guaranteed to Rank No. 1.’

The approximately 12-minute video introduced the film’s main plot and characters. Its view count rose quickly after publication, reaching approximately 1.79 million views as of the 26th.

G Movie is considered one of the most influential creators in the domestic film and drama review sector. The channel currently has approximately 4.17 million subscribers. As a result, even a single video introducing a new film can have a significant impact on its box-office prospects and public attention.

However, the ‘Assassin(s)’ video recently disappeared from the channel. It is not known exactly when the video was made private or deleted, nor why G Movie removed it. Still, the timing has fueled even greater interest. ‘Assassin(s)’ is based on actual historical events, and debate continued online before and after its release over how the film adapted historical facts. Because the film deals with subject matter and characters reminiscent of a past shooting incident involving a first lady, some viewers criticized it over the boundary between the real event and cinematic fiction.

As even G Movie’s review video suddenly disappeared, speculation spread online, including questions such as "Why was the video taken down?" and "Was it because of the controversy?"

Others, however, cautioned that it would be premature to conclude that the video was removed because of the historical distortion controversy, since the reason for its deletion has not been officially confirmed.

G Movie has built its influence by introducing new films and dramas through distinctive fast-paced editing and narration. The creator has expanded beyond film-related content into webtoons and variety shows, and recently surpassed 4 million subscribers to establish the channel as one of South Korea’s leading content review channels.

At present, all other content on G Movie’s channel remains publicly available, except for the ‘Assassin(s)’ video.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.