'Final Interview' Director Kim Junghoon on Casting Cho Yi-hyun, Kim Jae-won and Bae Gang-hee: "Their Appeal and Image Were Important"

A production presentation for the film 'Final Interview' was held at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance on the 29th. Director Kim Junghoon answers questions. Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.09.29/

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Director Kim Junghoon discussed what he considered important during the casting process for 'Final Interview.'

At the production presentation for 'Final Interview' held at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance in Seoul's Gwangjin District on the 29th, Director Kim Junghoon said, "I wanted the actors to look like friends," adding, "They also suited the characters' images."

Set for release on November 4, 'Final Interview' follows six applicants gathered at a final interview who discover mysterious envelopes containing revelations about each of them. They begin to suspect one another and descend into confusion. The film is directed by Kim Junghoon, who previously helmed 'The Accidental Detective' and 'The Pirates: The Last Royale Treasure.'

'Final Interview' features Cho Yi-hyun, Kim Jae-won, Shin Seung-ho, Kang You-seok, Kwak Dong-yeon and Bae Gang-hee as applicants. Director Kim said, "First of all, I wanted the actors to look like friends, and I placed importance on the individuality and image of each character. I think the images and appeal these actors possess matched the characters well. I hope you will watch how the actors' looks change."

Regarding Kwak Dong-yeon, who was unable to attend the event because he is currently serving in the military, Kim marveled, "He is a perfectionist. He would come to the set after completely embodying the character. He has the power to keep you watching until the end, and his magnetism and depth are exceptional."

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.