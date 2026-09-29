'Final Interview' Cho Yi-hyun: "If I were framed as the culprit, I'd probably cry first out of frustration"

A production presentation for the film 'Final Interview' was held at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance on the 29th. Cho Yi-hyun is posing. Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.09.29/

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Cho Yi-hyun appeared to immerse herself in her character from the film 'Final Interview.'

At the production presentation for 'Final Interview' held on the 29th at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance in Gwangjin District, Seoul, Cho Yi-hyun said, "If I were framed as the culprit, I think I would cry because it would feel like no one would believe me."

Set for release on November 4, 'Final Interview' follows six applicants gathered at a final interview who discover mysterious envelopes containing revelations about each of them. They begin to suspect one another and descend into confusion. The film was directed by Kim Jeong-hoon, who previously helmed 'The Accidental Detective' and 'The Pirates: Goblin Flag.'

Cho Yi-hyun plays Moon Hye-in, an observer who calmly assesses situations. She described the character as "someone with determination and strong mental fortitude even in times of crisis," adding, "Since this is a film about a final interview, the actors spent all day together in one place. We grew close after spending more time together than we did with our families."

When asked how she would feel if she were unfairly framed as the culprit, she laughed and replied, "I think I would cry first because it would feel like no one would believe my story."

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.