Shin Seung-ho: "'Reawaken Man: The Red' Followed by 'Final Interview'—It Still Feels New and Exciting"

Shin Seung-ho poses at the production press conference for the film 'Final Interview,' held on the 29th at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance. Heo Sang-wook, reporter /2026.09.29/

[Sportschosun, Ahn So-yoon] Actor Shin Seung-ho shared his thoughts on meeting audiences through the film 'Final Interview' following 'Reawaken Man: The Red.'

At the production press conference for 'Final Interview,' held on the 29th at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance in Seoul's Gwangjin District, Shin Seung-ho said, "It still feels new and exciting every time a film I appear in is released in theaters."

Set for release on November 4, 'Final Interview' follows six applicants gathered in a final interview room who discover mysterious envelopes containing revelations about each of them. They begin to suspect one another and descend into confusion. Kim Jeong-hoon directed the film, having previously helmed 'The Accidental Detective' and 'The Pirates: The Goblin Flag.'

Shin Seung-ho plays Baek Seung-bin, a tenacious, action-oriented leader shaped by athletic training. He explained, "The interview-room setting had a certain power. I actually found the space stifling, and that helped me a lot," adding, "Chatting casually with the other actors during breaks also helped me immerse myself in the performance."

Following 'Reawaken Man: The Red,' which opens on the 30th of this month, Shin Seung-ho is aiming for another box-office hit with 'Final Interview.' Asked how he felt about the back-to-back releases, he said, "I haven't been active for very long, but the fact that a film I've appeared in is released in theaters remains a new, exciting, amazing, and grateful experience every time. I want to experience as many films as possible." He added, "If I had a personal wish, I would like 'Reawaken Man: The Red' to continue holding stage greetings until 'Final Interview' is released. I hope both films do so well that their stage-greeting schedules overlap and I won't know where to go."

Ahn So-yoon, reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.