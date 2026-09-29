"The Interview Venue Felt Like a Hideout"... Cho Yi-hyun, Kim Jae-won and Kwak Dong-yeon: Who Will Pass 'Final Interview'?

At the production presentation for the film 'Final Interview' held at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance on the 29th, Cho Yi-hyun, Kim Jae-won, Shin Seung-ho, Kang You-seok and Bae Kang-hee pose for photos from

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Rising stars of Korean cinema engage in a tense competition to pass 'Final Interview.'

The production presentation for the film 'Final Interview' was held on the 29th at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul. Actors Cho Yi-hyun, Kim Jae-won, Shin Seung-ho, Kang You-seok and Bae Kang-hee, along with director Kim Jung-hoon, attended the event. Kwak Dong-yeon, who is currently serving in the military, was unable to attend.

Scheduled to hit theaters on November 4, 'Final Interview' follows six applicants gathered for a final interview who discover mysterious envelopes containing revelations about each of them. They begin to suspect one another and fall into confusion. The film is directed by Kim Jung-hoon, who helmed 'The Accidental Detective' and 'The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure.'

At the production presentation for the film 'Final Interview' held at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance on the 29th, director Kim Jung-hoon answers questions. Heo Sang-wook, reporter /2026.09.29/

In 'Final Interview,' Cho Yi-hyun, Kim Jae-won, Shin Seung-ho, Kang You-seok, Kwak Dong-yeon and Bae Kang-hee play applicants poised to lead Korean cinema. Director Kim said, "First of all, I wanted the actors to look like friends, and I considered the individuality and image of each character important." He added, "I think the images and charms these actors possess fit their characters well. I hope you will watch how the actors' faces change."

He also lavished praise on Kwak Dong-yeon, who was absent because he is serving in the military. "He is a perfectionist. He came to the set having completely embodied his character. He has the power to keep you watching until the very end, and his magnetism and depth are outstanding," he said.

At the production presentation for the film 'Final Interview' held at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance on the 29th, Cho Yi-hyun poses for photos. Heo Sang-wook, reporter /2026.09.29/

Cho Yi-hyun plays Moon Hye-in, an observer who calmly assesses situations. "She is a character with resolve and a strong mentality even in moments of crisis," Cho said. "Since this is a film about a final interview, we spent all day together in one place with the other actors. We became close because we spent more time together than we did with our families."

When asked how she would feel if she were unfairly accused of being the culprit, she replied with a laugh, "I think I would start crying because it would feel like no one would believe my story."

At the production presentation for the film 'Final Interview' held at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance on the 29th, Kim Jae-won poses for photos. Heo Sang-wook, reporter /2026.09.29/

Kim Jae-won plays Han Jin-woo, an idealist who approaches the world with an open mind. Introducing his character, he said, "Jin-woo is an idealist who sees the world with as open a mind as possible." He continued, "A company has both good and bad days as it operates, and he is someone who wants to become an applicant who can remain steady at the center of it all and faithfully carry out his responsibilities."

Asked about the atmosphere on set, Kim Jae-won replied, "The actors talked about more than just acting. We also had plenty of personal conversations, such as discussing what to eat." He added, "The set felt like a hideout, so we encouraged one another and kept each other's spirits up."

At the production presentation for the film 'Final Interview' held at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance on the 29th, Shin Seung-ho poses for photos. Heo Sang-wook, reporter /2026.09.29/

Shin Seung-ho transforms into Baek Seung-bin, an action-oriented leader with grit forged through athletics. "The interview room itself had a certain power. The actual space felt confining, and that helped me a lot," he said. He added, "Sharing personal conversations with the other actors during breaks also helped me immerse myself in the acting."

He also shared his thoughts on pursuing box-office success with 'Final Interview' following 'Reawaken Man: The Red,' which opens on the 30th. Shin Seung-ho said, "I haven't been active for very long, but it is still a new, exciting, amazing and grateful experience every time a film I appear in comes to theaters. I want to experience as many films as possible." He continued, "If I have a personal wish, I hope 'Reawaken Man: The Red' will still be holding stage greetings until 'Final Interview' opens. I hope the two films achieve such strong box-office results that their stage greetings overlap and I won't know where to go."

At the production presentation for the film 'Final Interview' held at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance on the 29th, Kang You-seok poses for photos. Heo Sang-wook, reporter /2026.09.29/

At the production presentation for the film 'Final Interview' held at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance on the 29th, Bae Kang-hee poses for photos. Heo Sang-wook, reporter /2026.09.29/

At the production presentation for the film 'Final Interview' held at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance on the 29th, Cho Yi-hyun, Kim Jae-won, Shin Seung-ho, Kang You-seok and Bae Kang-hee pose for photos from

Kang You-seok plays Lee Hee-chan, a natural mediator who possesses composure. Bae Kang-hee plays Cha Joo-won, a perfectionist with impeccable qualifications, while Kwak Dong-yeon takes on the role of Jeon Yo-han, a strategist whose true intentions are impossible to read.

Kang You-seok highlighted the film's appeal, saying, "I read the script with 200% immersion rather than just 100%, and I found it really exciting. As the envelopes were opened one by one, I became curious about who had prepared them and what secrets the people were hiding." As the oldest among the actors, he also shared, "I was a little scared at first. I felt nervous thinking, 'Am I already the oldest one on set?' Of course, depending on the actors' debut years, I may not actually be the oldest. Still, I felt I needed to show a better side of myself and wondered whether I should demonstrate things that my younger castmates could learn from." Bae Kang-hee emphasized, "I also like the mystery genre. 'Final Interview' makes you even more curious because you don't know who is hiding what. It seems intriguing because the characters' psyches keep shifting instead of the story simply following the incident."

Finally, 'Final Interview' has been officially invited to the Panorama section of the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), which opens on October 6, where it will meet audiences ahead of its release.

Ahn So-yoon, reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.