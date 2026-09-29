"We respect diverse opinions but are deeply concerned about rumors being repeated"... 'Assassin(s)' directly refutes historical distortion allegations and claims of Chinese capital

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The mystery investigative film 'Assassin(s)' (directed by Hur Jin-ho and produced by Hive Media) said it respects the diverse opinions of audiences but expressed deep concern about the reproduction of rumors that differ from the facts.

Hive Media, the production company behind 'Assassin(s),' issued a second statement on the 29th, directly rebutting allegations that have recently emerged surrounding the film.

The production company stated, "Claims that so-called 'Chinese capital' has flowed into our company and 'Assassin(s)' have been spreading recently through online communities and some media outlets, so we would like to clarify the facts," adding, "There has been absolutely no inflow of Chinese capital into our company or into the production and investment process for 'Assassin(s).'"

It continued, "'Assassin(s)' was independently conceived and produced with domestic capital under the leadership of Korean production staff and creators. We are well aware that various opinions and criticisms have recently been raised about the film. We respect criticism and diverse opinions about the work. However, matters concerning investment and production capital are objectively verifiable facts, and we hope that information differing from the facts will not be further expanded or reproduced."

'Assassin(s)' is a feature film inspired by the incident in which First Lady Yuk Young-soo was shot and killed during President Park Chung-hee's commemorative speech at the 29th National Liberation Day ceremony held at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul on Aug. 15, 1974. The film placed at the forefront the attempted assassination of President Park Chung-hee, the Dong-A Ilbo advertising suppression incident that led reporters to issue the Declaration of Practice of Freedom of the Press, and theories concerning Mitsubishi at the time Seoul Subway Line 1 opened. Interviews also revealed that the filmmakers referred extensively to documentaries and broadcast materials, including MBC's 'Now We Can Tell' and SBS's 'Unanswered Questions,' which dealt with the August 15 assassination attempt.

Having been billed as one of the year's most controversial films, 'Assassin(s)' was released on the 23rd to target the Chuseok holiday and appeared to be off to a strong start after surpassing one million moviegoers in just four days. However, following its release, the film became embroiled in various controversies, including allegations of historical distortion, and emerged as a hot-button issue in theaters. The controversy reached the political arena as allegations spread that President Park Chung-hee had orchestrated the shooting of Yuk Young-soo to maintain his grip on power. Lee Jong-bae, a former Seoul city councilor from the People Power Party, also filed a complaint with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on the 29th against director Hur Jin-ho and the production team on suspicion of criminal defamation through the dissemination of false information.

In response, the 'Assassin(s)' team issued its first statement on the 28th, saying, "'Assassin(s)' is a feature film inspired by a historical event that occurred in 1974 and reconstructed by adding cinematic imagination to various records written in connection with the incident at the time. The filmmakers conducted extensive research into publicly available records and materials, books, documentaries and other sources. They used real events and people as their motifs while combining fictional characters and situations to complete a single story. This work was not made to newly establish a particular historical conclusion or to deny or distort existing facts. Nor does the film identify any particular person as being behind the incident, and it does not present the hypotheses or dramatic settings depicted in the film as historical facts. As a work based on historical events and real people, it may invite various interpretations and criticisms. The filmmakers respect such opinions. However, we would like to make clear that the film was not produced with a specific political purpose that goes beyond the work's creative intent and nature. We ask that you view the film solely as a work of creative expression."

Nevertheless, the allegations surrounding 'Assassin(s)' did not die down. This time, online communities cast it as a political-propaganda film made with an influx of Chinese capital. The filmmakers immediately rejected the allegations, explaining that it was "independently conceived and produced with domestic capital." As controversy surrounding 'Assassin(s)' intensifies, attention is focused on how audiences will evaluate the film.

Meanwhile, 'Assassin(s)' follows an investigation into the allegations surrounding, and the people behind, the shooting of the First Lady that plunged South Korea into shock. The film stars Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho, and was directed by Hur Jin-ho, who also helmed 'Christmas in August,' 'One Fine Spring Day' and 'The Last Princess.'

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.