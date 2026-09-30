"Koo Kyo-hwan's deadpan acting is always a winner"... 'Reawakened Man: The Red' Ranks No. 1 Among Films Opening in the Same Period

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film 'Reawakened Man: The Red' has ranked No. 1 in presales among Korean films opening during the same period.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System (KOBIS) on the 30th, 'Reawakened Man: The Red' ranked first in presales among Korean films opening during the same period, as of its opening day. The film has generated intense word-of-mouth buzz with its fresh premise that its protagonist grows stronger each time he resurrects, relentless action, and lively chemistry among its characters. It is expected to continue its box-office momentum as a dark horse in theaters this fall.

In particular, praise has continued to pour in for the film's fast-paced story and appealing characters: "The theater sound is so powerful that the action feels twice as impactful," "It's nerve-racking, but also incredibly funny. The balance is insane," "It doesn't give you a single boring second. It grabs you by the collar and pulls you along," "The combination of Koo Kyo-hwan's deadpan acting and punchy action is always a winner," "Shin Seung-ho's villainous presence is so powerful that the tension is great," and "The combination works so well, from Koo Kyo-hwan and Shin Seung-ho handling the action, to Koo Kyo-hwan and Kang Ki-young providing the comedy, and Kim Si-a handling the emotional scenes." As Koo Kyo-hwan showcases a fresh transformation as Seok-hwan, evolving from a nonchalant job seeker into a person with the ability to resurrect, Shin Seung-ho plays Black, another ability user who controls others. Kang Ki-young portrays Young-ha, who is highly adept at navigating social situations, while Kim Si-a plays Ye-rin, a dependable younger sibling. Their distinct personalities create a synergy that adds special energy to the film. With nonstop action and laughter captivating audiences, 'Reawakened Man: The Red' is poised to dominate theaters in October as it continues to post strong gains in presales with its overwhelming presence.

Meanwhile, 'Reawakened Man: The Red' follows Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is baseless confidence. After discovering that he can resurrect 72 hours after dying, he becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a, and Kim Sung-ryung. Baek Jong-yul, who directed 'The Beauty Inside' and 'Believer 2,' is at the helm. The film is currently playing in theaters nationwide.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.