Amid Historical Distortion Controversy, "Assassin(s)" Reclaims the Box Office No. 1 Spot After Beating "Tazza 4"

[Sportschosun Jo Ji-young, Reporter] The mystery-investigation film "Assassin(s)" (directed by Hur Jin-ho and produced by Hive Media), which has become a hot-button film amid controversy over historical distortion and allegations of Chinese investment, has beaten its competitors and returned to the top of the box office.

According to the Korean Film Council (KOFIC)'s integrated computer network, "Assassin(s)" ranked No. 1 at the overall box office with 1,695,104 cumulative admissions as of 7 a.m. on the 30th. The film continued to attract audiences even after the holiday period, standing out amid a field of diverse competitors. It also firmly held the No. 1 spot in advance ticket sales for Korean films, drawing attention to its performance in its second week of release.

Recommendations from moviegoers who have actually seen the film are also continuing to pour in. Reviews highlighting everything from the resonance of the narrative to the film's visual polish are stimulating prospective viewers' desire to see it, while attention remains focused on the box-office performance "Assassin(s)" will achieve going forward.

"Assassin(s)" brings to the screen the incident in which First Lady Yuk Young-soo was shot and killed during President Park Chung-hee's celebratory address at the 29th Liberation Day commemoration ceremony held at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul on August 15, 1974. The film follows an investigation into the suspicions surrounding—and those behind—the shooting of the First Lady, an incident that shocked South Korea. Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho star in the film. It was directed by Hur Jin-ho, whose credits include "Christmas in August," "One Fine Spring Day" and "The Last Princess."

Jo Ji-young, Reporter — soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.