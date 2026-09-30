'TAZZA: The Song of Beelzebub' Misses Out on Box Office No. 1 but Establishes a Two-Horse Race With an Overwhelming Seat Occupancy Rate

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The crime film "Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub" (hereinafter "Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub," directed by Choi Kook-hee and produced by SidusHQ) has continued its dual-led box-office run alongside its rival "Assassin(s)," directed by Hur Jin-ho, after recording an overwhelming seat occupancy rate.

"Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub," a thrilling revenge film for the fall season, continues to demonstrate its red-hot box-office appeal even after the Chuseok holiday. After unexpectedly topping the box office on the 28th, the film recorded a 15.4% seat occupancy rate on its seventh day in theaters, outperforming both "Assassin(s)" at 9.0% and "The Odyssey," directed by Christopher Nolan, at 12.7%.

The achievement came despite the film having roughly half as many available screening seats as "Assassin(s)," and it is expected to surpass one million moviegoers today. Attendance typically drops sharply after a holiday period, but "Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub" has continued to fill theaters on weekdays, demonstrating the strong appeal it holds among adult audiences.

"Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub," which currently has a 93% Golden Egg Index rating from CGV, has been chosen by audiences for various reasons. These include the catharsis delivered by its thrilling revenge story, fresh entertainment befitting the finale while preserving the originality of the "Tazza: The High Rollers" series, and a new universe that viewers can enjoy without knowing anything about the previous films.

Based on the comic "Tazza: The High Rollers" by Huh Young-man, the series' final installment, "Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub," follows a man who thought he had gained everything through an online casino business and the best friend who shares his name and took everything from him. The two meet again in the global gambling circuit and engage in a vengeful showdown. Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, and Miyoshi Ayaka star in the film, which is directed by Choi Kook-hee, who previously helmed "Split," "Default," and "Life Is Beautiful."

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.