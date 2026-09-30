'Reawaken Man: The Red' Star Shin Seung-ho Is a Total Cheat Code, From His Gaze to His Vocal Tone... Even His Lines in Three Languages Were Flawless

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon, Reporter] Actor Shin Seung-ho has returned to theaters with 'Reawaken Man: The Red.'

Released on the 30th, 'Reawaken Man: The Red' follows Seok-hwan (Koo Kyo-hwan), a job seeker whose only qualification is baseless confidence. After discovering that he can come back to life 72 hours after dying, he finds himself pursued by a mysterious figure. Shin Seung-ho plays Black, the enigmatic character chasing Seok-hwan who possesses the ability to control others, bringing a mysterious presence to the screen.

Shin Seung-ho's next project has drawn even greater anticipation, given his recent string of appearances on the big screen. In 'Omniscient Reader,' he played Lee Hyunsung, a character with immense strength and defensive abilities, delivering an immersive performance that spanned fantasy and action and proving his ability to embody characters across genres. In 'Jjanggu,' meanwhile, he took on the role of Jang-jae, the best friend of Jjanggu (Jung Woo), entertaining audiences with his lively dialect performance and well-timed banter.

Having expanded his limitless range with every project, Shin Seung-ho is set to undergo yet another transformation in 'Reawaken Man: The Red.' Not only does he deliver lines in Korean, Japanese, and English, but his chilling gaze and low-pitched voice also heighten Black's intimidating power as he pursues Seok-hwan. Now that Shin Seung-ho's performance in 'Reawaken Man: The Red' has been unveiled, attention is focused on what he will bring to the film.

Ahn So-yoon, Reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.