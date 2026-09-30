"Word of Mouth Is Heating Up"... 'Reawaken Man: The Red' Achieves a 96% Egg Index Upon Release

Photo courtesy of CGV

[Sportschosun | Reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film 'Reawaken Man: The Red' recorded a 96% Egg Index upon its release.

'Reawaken Man: The Red' is fueling word-of-mouth buzz after achieving a 96% CGV Egg Index upon its release. The film had already raised expectations with glowing reviews from moviegoers at advance screenings. On its opening day, further praise from audiences who saw the film drove even greater interest in 'Reawaken Man: The Red.'

Particular praise has been directed at the film's limitless action sequences, built around the inventive premise that the protagonist grows stronger each time he resurrects, as well as its exhilarating, fast-paced storyline and the seamless chemistry among its charismatic cast members. Attention is now focused on what lies ahead for 'Reawaken Man: The Red.'

Meanwhile, 'Reawaken Man: The Red' follows Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is unfounded confidence. After discovering that he can resurrect 72 hours after dying, he becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a, and Kim Sung-ryung. Baek Jong-yul, director of 'The Beauty Inside' and 'Believer 2,' is at the helm. Now playing in theaters nationwide.

Ahn So-yoon, Reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.