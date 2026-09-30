"From Byun Yo-han and Roh Jae-won to Swings"... Even 'Tazza 4's' One-Million-Viewer Celebration Photo Is Something Else

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' surpassed one million moviegoers on the eighth day of its release.

According to the integrated computer network for theater tickets on the 30th, 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' surpassed one million moviegoers that afternoon, on the eighth day of its release. It reached the milestone at the same pace as 'Yadang: The Snitch,' an adults-only hit that drew 3.38 million moviegoers in 2025, demonstrating the film's strong box-office momentum.

In particular, 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' has recorded a high seat occupancy rate since its release, proving the enthusiastic response from adult audiences. Despite the barrier posed by its adults-only rating, the film has maintained a steady box-office run fueled by word of mouth. Having surpassed one million moviegoers and entered its second week, 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' is expected to sustain its momentum starting today, Culture Day, and captivate audiences in October with the thrilling appeal of an adults-only crime-entertainment film.

Meanwhile, 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' is a film adaptation of the final installment in Huh Young-man's original 'Tazza: The High Rollers' comic series. It is a crime film about Jang Tae Young, who thought he had it all after building an online casino business, and his best friend Park Tae Young, who shares his name and took everything from him. The two meet again on the global gambling circuit and engage in a high-stakes revenge match. Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, and Miyoshi Ayaka star in the film, which was directed by Choi Kook-hee, who helmed 'Default' and 'Life Is Beautiful.' Now playing in theaters nationwide.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.