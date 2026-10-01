"Byun Yo-han's Revenge Has Begun"—'Tazza 4' Surpasses One Million Admissions and Releases Previously Unseen Clip

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

[Sportschosun | Reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' has released a previously unseen clip from the film, 'Jang Tae Returns,' to celebrate surpassing one million admissions.

The video captures the moment Jang Tae Young (Byun Yo-han), who lost everything in Vietnam, returns to South Korea. Even the sight of Jang Tae Young, covered in wounds as he climbs a dark alley, hints at the ordeal he has endured. The clip also shows an anxious Jang Tae Young searching for traces of Jang Tae-hui, his older sister who cared for him during childhood, in the home he managed to return to after great difficulty.

What awaited Jang Tae Young upon his return was not a warm welcome. As he confronts what happened in his absence, an apparition of his betraying friend Park Tae Young (Roh Jae-won), who drove him into hell, appears before him. The apparition of Park Tae Young shakes Jang Tae Young by saying, "You are Beelzebub. Not me—you are." Jang Tae Young trembles with the desire for revenge. In that one line, the meaning behind the film's title and the reason for his revenge are revealed at once.

This clip features a scene that was unfortunately edited out of the final cut. It was released to mark the film's surpassing one million admissions and to show the story of the two friends. Byun Yo-han conveys the time his character has endured through nothing more than his expressions and breathing, without many lines. For viewers who have already seen the film, it may be a reason to return to the theater; for those who have not, it is expected to serve as a strong preview.

Audiences watching 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub,' which currently has a 93% CGV Golden Egg Index rating, have chosen the film for various reasons. These include the catharsis delivered by its thrilling revenge drama, the fresh entertainment befitting a finale that inherits the originality of the 'Tazza: The High Rollers' series, and a new world that can be enjoyed without knowing anything about the existing series. Moviegoers have shared vivid reviews such as, "Unbelievable immersion. It was the most fun I've had among the Tazza series after the first," "I love the Tazza series so much, and this was the best after the first," "So this is what revenge is supposed to be," "After watching Tazza 1, I thought Tazza couldn't work unless it was the first one, but this completely changed my mind," "I had fun for the first time in a while, and it washed my stress away!" "You can enjoy it even if you don't know the existing Tazza series!" and "Immersion, catharsis, and stress relief—all 100 points."

Meanwhile, 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' is a film adaptation of the final installment in Huh Young-man's 'Tazza: The High Rollers' comic series. It is a crime film about Jang Tae Young, who thought he had the world after making his fortune through an online casino business, and Park Tae Young, his best friend with the same name who took everything from him. The two meet again in the global gambling world and engage in a high-stakes revenge showdown. Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, and Ayaka Miyoshi star in the film, which was directed by Choi Kook-hee, the director of 'Default' and 'Life Is Beautiful.' The film is now playing in theaters nationwide.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.