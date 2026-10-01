Kim Yoon-seok x Koo Kyo-hwan's 'Heavy Snow' Finally Coming to Theaters... November Release

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Mystery thriller film 'Heavy Snow,' starring Kim Yoon-seok and Koo Kyo-hwan and directed by Hong Eui-jeong and Park Sun-woo, has confirmed its theatrical release in November. The film is produced by Lewis Pictures.

Kim Yoon-seok, whose commanding presence and solid acting have earned him widespread trust, will meet audiences through 'Heavy Snow.' He plays Gap-su, the stationmaster of Seol-o Station who is nearing retirement after serving there all his life. The film delicately captures the character's subtle emotional changes after he welcomes a new successor station worker and encounters unexpected events.

Hyun-taek, the newly arrived successor station worker, is played by Koo Kyo-hwan. Known for creating distinctive characters in every project through his unique personality and performances, Koo Kyo-hwan shows audiences a new side of himself once again.

Kim Yoon-seok has the power to shift a film's tone, while Koo Kyo-hwan creates unpredictable characters. The acting ensemble formed by the two actors, each with a distinct style, is one of the key points to watch in 'Heavy Snow.' Hong Eui-jeong, who won critical acclaim for 'Voice of Silence' and swept major award ceremonies including the Blue Dragon Film Awards and the Baeksang Arts Awards, completes the film's unique genre appeal by deftly weaving together suspense and humor.

The newly released first trailer captures attention as it shows Gap-su, the stationmaster of Seol-o Station, and his successor Hyun-taek heading into a tunnel to inspect the tracks amid a serene, snow-covered landscape.

Unlike Hyun-taek, who looks around and says, "It looks like nothing is going to happen," the two soon discover a mysterious corpse. The situation takes an entirely unexpected turn alongside the ominous tagline, 'Everything was because of the snow.' Hyun-taek's cryptic remark, "I won't tell anyone what happened here," heightens the tension by suggesting that the relationship between the two men is about to enter a new phase.

'Heavy Snow' follows the story that unfolds when a mysterious corpse is discovered in front of a stationmaster nearing retirement and his newly arrived successor at a rural train station isolated by heavy snowfall. The cast includes Kim Yoon-seok, Koo Kyo-hwan, Park Su-young, and ROH YOONSEO. Hong Eui-jeong and Park Sun-woo, the directors of 'Voice of Silence,' are at the helm. The film is scheduled for release in November.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.