"Spectacular and exhilarating action"—Reawaken Man: The Red, starring Koo Kyo-hwan and Kim Si-a, fuels a box-office revival in theaters

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[Sportschosun | Ahn So-yoon] The film Reawaken Man: The Red ranked No. 1 at the box office among Korean films released around the same time on its opening day.

Reawaken Man: The Red had already drawn anticipation before its release for the synergy between its spectacular action and compelling characters. On its opening day, the film ranked No. 1 at the box office among Korean films released during the same period. The result demonstrates its presence amid several high-profile releases and is expected to inject fresh momentum into the theatrical market ahead of the National Foundation Day holiday weekend.

Reawaken Man: The Red has received a stream of positive reviews from audiences since its pre-release screenings. High satisfaction among actual moviegoers is further fueling its word-of-mouth momentum. Viewers have also praised its action, which combines visceral impact with explosive power, its rhythmic direction that heightens the exhilarating thrills, and its relentless pacing. Attention is now focused on the film's box-office run during the upcoming holiday period.

Reawaken Man: The Red follows Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is unwarranted confidence. After discovering that he can resurrect 72 hours after dying, he finds himself pursued by mysterious forces. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a, and Kim Sung-ryung. Baek Jong-yul, who directed The Beauty Inside and Believer 2, is at the helm. Now showing in theaters nationwide.

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.