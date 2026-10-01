'Reawakened Man' Opens in Fourth Place on Day One... 'Amsalja(s)' and 'Tazza 4' Form a Three-Way Korean Film Race

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The action film 'Reawaken Man: The Red' (hereinafter 'Reawakened Man,' directed by Baek Jong-yul and produced by Yong Film) opened in fourth place at the box office, signaling a strong start.

According to the Korean Film Council (KOFIC)'s integrated computer network, 'Reawakened Man,' which had generated anticipation even before its release with spectacular action and the synergy among its appealing characters, drew 42,872 moviegoers on September 30, its opening day, ranking fourth at the overall box office. Cumulative admissions reached 51,675, including preview screenings. Having made its presence felt among several high-profile releases, 'Reawakened Man' is expected to inject fresh energy into the box office ahead of the National Foundation Day holiday weekend.

'Reawakened Man' has received a wave of praise from audiences since its pre-release screenings. High satisfaction among actual moviegoers is further fueling its strong word of mouth. The film has also drawn acclaim for its hard-hitting action and explosive power, its rhythmic direction that heightens the thrill, and its relentless pacing. Attention is focused on how 'Reawakened Man' will perform at the box office during the upcoming holiday period.

Audiences who have seen the film are responding enthusiastically to the refreshing catharsis offered by 'Reawakened Man.' In particular, the film's inventive premise—that an ordinary job seeker with no notable credentials gains increasingly powerful abilities each time he dies—and the delightful chemistry among its appealing characters are giving its word of mouth further momentum.

Adapted from the webtoon of the same title by Yongtaek Chae and Kim Jae-han, 'Reawaken Man: The Red' follows a job seeker whose only qualification is unfounded confidence. After discovering that he can revive 72 hours after dying, he finds himself mysteriously pursued. Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a, and Kim Sung-ryung star in the film, which was directed by Baek Jong-yul of 'The Beauty Inside' and 'Believer 2.'

Jo Ji-young, Reporter soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.