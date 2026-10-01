'Assassin(s)' Continues Its Second Week Amid Controversy, Ranked No. 2 at the Box Office and Nearing 2 Million Admissions

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Ji-young] The mystery thriller 'Assassin(s)'—directed by Hur Jin-ho and produced by Hive Media—is maintaining its box-office momentum in its second week of release.

'Assassin(s)' has claimed the top spot at the Korean film box office and in advance bookings for Korean films, preserving its strong performance in its second week.

According to the Korean Film Council (KOFIC)'s integrated computer network, 'Assassin(s)' had drawn a cumulative audience of 1,766,942 as of 7 a.m. on the 1st, ranking No. 2 overall at the box office and No. 1 among Korean films.

The film continues to build momentum thanks to audiences' ongoing support even after the Chuseok holiday. It has also repeatedly topped advance bookings for Korean films, drawing attention to whether its performance will grow even stronger during the National Foundation Day holiday.

Enthusiastic praise from moviegoers who have seen the film firsthand has also continued unabated. Vivid reactions are highlighting its diverse appeal, from its suspenseful plot and powerful ensemble performances to its high level of immersion and solid execution, adding momentum to word-of-mouth publicity.

'Assassin(s)' dramatizes the shooting and killing of First Lady Yuk Young-soo during President Park Chung-hee's commemorative address at the 29th National Liberation Day ceremony held at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul on August 15, 1974. The film follows the investigation into the questions surrounding, and the forces behind, the assassination attempt on the first lady that shocked South Korea. Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho star in the film, which was directed by Hur Jin-ho, who also helmed 'Christmas in August,' 'One Fine Spring Day' and 'The Last Princess.'

Reporter Cho Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.