Defenders Emerge Amid ‘Assassin(s)’ Chinese Capital and Historical Distortion Allegations... From Han Jung-soo to Park Si-young: “It’s Different from a Documentary”

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Min-jung] The historical distortion controversy surrounding the film ‘Assassin(s)’ continues. Amid the dispute, voices defending the work have also emerged one after another. Following actor Han Jung-soo, poster designer Park Si-young has publicly shared his position, and the debate appears to be spreading both within and beyond the film.

‘Assassin(s)’ is a new film by director Hur Jin-ho, inspired by the 1974 shooting of Yuk Young-soo. Starring Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Minho, the film combines the real incident with cinematic imagination as it traces those behind the event.

The film was a box-office success after its release. It drew more than 1.4 million moviegoers during the Chuseok holiday period, ranking first at the box office, and surpassed one million viewers just four days after opening. However, some of the film’s settings have continued to draw criticism from political circles and online users as historical distortion.

Against this backdrop, actor Han Jung-soo expressed his discomfort with excessive interpretations of the film through his social media on the 1st. He posted a message emphasizing that films and documentaries are fundamentally different, expressing the view that the work should be seen as a creative piece in its own right.

Han Jung-soo has consistently spoken out on recent social issues. This time, rather than making a lengthy political argument, he shared his thoughts in a brief message, once again inserting himself into the debate over ‘Assassin(s)’.

Designer Park Si-young’s response was more direct.

Park Si-young recently shared on social media a report about People Power Party lawmaker Joo Jin-woo’s allegations that tens of billions of won in Chinese capital had been invested in the film, and strongly rebutted the claim. He took aim at the repeated allegations of ‘Chinese capital,’ suggesting that the issue itself had become stale. He also sarcastically asked whether it would not be remarkable if the filmmakers had attracted an investment far larger than the actual production budget.

He continued the satire by mentioning Chinese-made generative AI and suggesting that the critics make a film themselves.

Park Si-young is a designer who has worked on posters for major Korean films, including ‘The King’s Warden,’ ‘Hope,’ ‘Colony,’ ‘The Wailing,’ ‘The Face Reader’ and ‘Mother.’ The controversy drew even more attention because an industry insider had publicly confronted claims made by political figures.

Previously, production company TPS Company also rejected the rumor that Chinese capital had entered the project. The company stated that ‘Assassin(s)’ was produced with 100% domestic capital. Regarding the historical distortion controversy, it repeatedly explained that the film was not intended to establish a specific historical conclusion or overturn existing facts, but was a drama that added cinematic imagination to a real event and historical records.

Some political figures, however, have raised objections, saying that the film contains settings that lead viewers to suspect former President Park Chung Hee and the Korean Central Intelligence Agency (KCIA) of being behind the incident. As calls to halt screenings have emerged and the source of the production funds has become a political issue, the controversy continues to grow.

Audience reactions are also divided. The film has received relatively high scores from actual moviegoers, while some online ratings remain low, resulting in sharply polarized assessments.

Reporter Cho Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.