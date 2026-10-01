Tom Cruise Addresses 'Digger' Director's Absence from Korea Visit: "He Was Sorry Too and Asked for Understanding"

A press conference for the film 'Digger' was held on October 1 at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. Tom Cruise poses for photos. Yeouido = Park Jae-man, /2026.10.01/

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Tom Cruise expressed regret over Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the director of 'Digger,' being unable to visit Korea.

At a press conference for the film 'Digger' held on October 1 at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido, Seoul, Tom Cruise said, "The director really wanted to come to Korea, but he was unable to do so due to personal circumstances."

Set for release on October 3, 'Digger' follows Digger Rockwell, a curmudgeonly, eccentric billionaire, as a small crack at his Greenland glacier drilling facility develops into a catastrophe of unprecedented scale that shakes the entire world. The film was directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, who helmed 'Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)' and 'The Revenant.'

Alejandro G. Iñárritu had originally been scheduled to visit Korea with Tom Cruise and attend the press conference and red-carpet event, but was unavoidably unable to attend. Tom Cruise said, "The director wanted to come to Korea with me, but he expressed regret that he could not attend this event," adding, "He had personal matters to attend to and asked for understanding."

Asked about his experience working with Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Tom Cruise replied, "I like films from a wide range of genres. Whether I'm watching films as an audience member or taking part in making them, I watch a variety of genres," adding, "Director Iñárritu is a historic figure and an extraordinary artist, isn't he? It was an honor to work with someone like him."

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.