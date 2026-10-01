'Digger' Star Tom Cruise on His 13th Visit to Korea: "The Weather Is Nice and It's a Beautiful Day"

A press conference for the film 'Digger' was held on October 1 at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. Tom Cruise is posing for photos. Yeouido = Park Jae-man, photojournalist /2026.10.01/

[Sportschosun | Ahn So-yoon] Actor Tom Cruise shared his thoughts on visiting Korea for the 13th time with the film 'Digger.'

At a press conference for 'Digger' held on October 1 at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido, Seoul, Tom Cruise said, "The weather is nice today, and it's a beautiful day. I'm happy to be able to share 'Digger' with you."

'Digger,' which opens on October 3, follows Digger Rockwell, an eccentric, old-fashioned billionaire, after a small crack at his Greenland glacier drilling facility develops into an unprecedented catastrophe that shakes the entire world. The film was directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, who helmed 'Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)' and 'The Revenant.'

Tom Cruise returned to Korea last May, one year and five months after 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.' Smiling broadly, he said, "I really love it." He then added, "The weather is so nice today, and it's a beautiful day. I'm happy to be able to share 'Digger' with you, and I'm happy to be in Korea."

This marked Tom Cruise's 13th visit to Korea, setting a record for the most visits to the country by a Hollywood actor. Meeting Korean fans through 'Digger,' he said, "I tend to try to bring my own voice when creating a character for each project. It's nice to receive awards at the Oscars or other ceremonies, but regardless of what people think, making films itself is a privilege and an honor to me." He continued, "I think the director changed the very structure of storytelling cinema with 'Digger.' I'm happy to promote and support this film and present it to you."

Ahn So-yoon, reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.