'Digger' Tom Cruise: "This Film Is on Another Level; It Captures the Director's Talent and Originality Perfectly"

A press conference for the film 'Digger' was held at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, on October 1. Tom Cruise poses for photos. Yeouido = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.10.01/

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Tom Cruise expressed confidence in the film 'Digger.'

At a press conference for the film 'Digger' held at Conrad Seoul Hotel in Yeouido, Seoul, on October 1, Tom Cruise said, "This film is on another level in every respect," adding, "The director's talent and originality come through clearly."

Opening on October 3, 'Digger' follows Digger Rockwell, a cantankerous, eccentric tycoon, after a small crack at his Greenland ice-drilling facility develops into an unprecedented catastrophe that shakes the entire world. The film was directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, who helmed 'Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)' and 'The Revenant.'

Cruise, who plays Digger Rockwell, a third-generation oil tycoon, said, "As you'll see when you watch the film, it contains a richly layered character. It's a character unlike anything I've ever seen or heard of. I tend to spend several years preparing for films as well, but I learned that the director had spent nine years preparing. I was contacted on the first day of filming 'Top Gun: Maverick' in 2019. At the time, the director wanted to discuss the project with me." He continued, "I can confidently say that this film is on another level in every respect. The director's talent and originality seem to shine through. I also enjoyed the process of bringing the character to life."

Ahn So-yoon, reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.