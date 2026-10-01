'Blue Dragon Best Newcomer' Winners Jeon So-young and Kim Jae-won to Star Together in Film 'Da capo'... Expectations Rise for a Well-Rounded Youth Romance

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Jeon So-young and Kim Jae-won, who won Best Newcomer awards at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, are set to meet again in a fresh and lovely youth film, further cementing their status as rising stars.

Jeon So-young and Kim Jae-won recently chose the film 'Da capo' as their next project. They are currently preparing to join the cast of the film, which will be directed by Lee Eon-hui and produced by Bireipeu.

'Da capo' is a youth romance about the love and growth of young men and women. It is the latest film from director Lee Eon-hui, who helmed 'Missing: The Missing Woman,' 'The Detective: Returns' and 'Love in the Big City.'

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held at Chroma at Paradise City in Incheon on the 31st. Jeon So-young attends the pre-event red carpet. Incheon = Heo Sang-wook, reporter, /2026.07.31/

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held at Paradise City in Incheon on the 31st. Kim Jae-won, who won Best New Actor. Incheon = Heo Sang-wook, reporter, /2026.07.31/

'Da capo' is attracting attention as a meeting between two rising newcomers recognized by the Blue Dragon Series Awards. Jeon So-young and Kim Jae-won previously won Best New Actress for 'If Wishes Could Kill' and Best New Actor for 'Yumi's Cells Season 3,' respectively, at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards on July 31. The two actors, who received the Blue Dragon's Best Newcomer awards in the same year, will immediately join forces as the leads of one project. Their fully formed visuals, perfectly suited to youth films, are raising expectations for the birth of a well-rounded youth romance.

Jeon So-young has built a lineup of future projects, including the film 'The Table: Day and Night' and the dramas 'Your Ground,' 'Retired Agents Management Team,' 'Study Group Season 2' and 'Hash's Shinru.' Kim Jae-won is also set for an exceptionally busy schedule with the films 'Final Interview' and 'My First Graduation' and the drama 'Wild Flowers Bloom in the Palace.' After choosing the new film 'Da capo,' the two are expected to remain busy with nonstop activities through 2027.

Meanwhile, 'Da capo' is scheduled to begin filming in the second half of this year after completing its casting. Showbox will handle the film's investment and distribution.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.