Korean Film Producers Association Speaks Out Over Terror-Level Malicious Comments Targeting "Assassin(s)": "Concerned About Excessive Attacks on Individuals"

The VIP screening of the film "Assassin(s)" was held at Lotte Cinema World Tower on the 21st. Director Hur Jin-ho and the cast posed for photos. Jamsil—Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.09.21/

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The Korean Film Producers Association has voiced concern over the mystery thriller "Assassin(s)" (directed by Hur Jin-ho and produced by Hive Media), which has recently been subjected to a barrage of malicious online comments following a historical distortion controversy.

On the afternoon of the 1st, the Korean Film Producers Association began its statement by saying, "We believe that the free expression of diverse evaluations and criticism of films and cultural and artistic works is a natural and necessary process. In particular, when a work is based on historical events or real people, different opinions may be raised depending on the audience's perspectives and interpretations, and these diverse voices should be respected."

It continued, "However, separate from evaluations of a work, we are concerned about situations in which unverified information related to the production process or participating creators is spread, or in which production companies, directors, actors, staff members and other individual creators face excessive criticism simply because they took part in the work." It added, "A film is a cultural creation completed through the long-term collaboration of numerous creators and production staff. Narrative films dealing with real events or historical subjects are also created by combining dramatic structure and cinematic imagination with relevant records and materials. Therefore, evaluations of a work's expression and interpretation should preferably focus on the work itself."

It also issued a statement, saying, "The production team of 'Assassin(s)' has stated that the film is a narrative work reconstructed by adding cinematic imagination to various records and materials based on a historical event. The team has also publicly maintained that some of the recent claims related to the film's production and investment are contrary to fact. The Korean Film Producers Association is not seeking to judge any particular historical interpretation or social position through this discussion, nor is it seeking to support either side. However, we do not believe it is desirable for discussions surrounding a single work to go beyond evaluating the work and lead to attacks on individuals involved in its production, including the production company, director, actors and staff, or to the spread of unverified information. For Korean cinema to continue freely addressing diverse subjects and stories, audiences must be guaranteed the freedom to evaluate and criticize, while creators also need an environment in which they can work without concern about excessive external pressure. We hope this discussion will continue calmly and constructively in the realm of the work and creative practice, while respecting differing opinions. We also hope that criticism and evaluations of the work will be based on facts, and that the creative activities of all those involved in its production—including the production company, director, actors and staff—will be respected."

Earlier, "Assassin(s)" was made as a narrative film based on the incident in which First Lady Yuk Young-soo was shot and killed during President Park Chung Hee's commemorative address at the 29th National Liberation Day ceremony held at Seoul's National Theater on August 15, 1974. The film also incorporates, with the addition of cinematic imagination, the attempted assassination of President Park Chung Hee, the Dong-A Ilbo advertising suppression incident that prompted journalists to issue the Declaration of Practice of Freedom of the Press, and theories surrounding Mitsubishi during the opening of Seoul Subway Line 1. However, after its release, the film became a hot-button issue in theaters as it was engulfed in various controversies, including allegations of historical distortion. The controversy escalated into claims that President Park Chung Hee had orchestrated the shooting of Yuk Young-soo to maintain his grip on power, prompting politicians to voice opposition. Netizens have also unleashed extreme online abuse on the personal accounts of the actors, director, producers and staff involved in "Assassin(s)".

Meanwhile, "Assassin(s)" follows a story tracing the suspicions and forces behind the shooting of the first lady, an incident that shocked South Korea. Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho star in the film. Hur Jin-ho, the director of "Christmas in August," "One Fine Spring Day" and "The Last Princess," is at the helm.

<Full text of the official statement from the Korean Film Producers Association>

Various opinions and discussions concerning the content, expression and production process of the film <Assassin(s)> have continued in recent days.

The Korean Film Producers Association believes that the free expression of diverse evaluations and criticism of films and cultural and artistic works is a natural and necessary process. In particular, when a work is based on historical events or real people, different opinions may be raised depending on the audience's perspectives and interpretations, and these diverse voices should be respected.

However, separate from evaluations of a work, we are concerned about situations in which unverified information related to the production process or participating creators is spread, or in which production companies, directors, actors, staff members and other individual creators face excessive criticism simply because they took part in the work.

A film is a cultural creation completed through the long-term collaboration of numerous creators and production staff. Narrative films dealing with real events or historical subjects are also created by combining dramatic structure and cinematic imagination with relevant records and materials. Therefore, evaluations of a work's expression and interpretation should preferably focus on the work itself.

The production team of <Assassin(s)> has also stated that the film is a narrative work reconstructed by adding cinematic imagination to various records and materials based on a historical event. The team has publicly maintained that some of the recent claims related to the film's production and investment are contrary to fact.

The Korean Film Producers Association is not seeking to judge any particular historical interpretation or social position through this discussion, nor is it seeking to support either side. However, we do not believe it is desirable for discussions surrounding a single work to go beyond evaluating the work and lead to attacks on individuals involved in its production, including the production company, director, actors and staff, or to the spread of unverified information. This is also important for maintaining a healthy production environment for Korean cinema.

For Korean cinema to continue freely addressing diverse subjects and stories, audiences must be guaranteed the freedom to evaluate and criticize, while creators also need an environment in which they can work without concern about excessive external pressure.

The Korean Film Producers Association hopes that this discussion will continue calmly and constructively in the realm of the work and creative practice, while respecting differing opinions. It also hopes that criticism and evaluations of the work will be based on facts, and that the creative activities of all those involved in its production—including the production company, director, actors and staff—will be respected.

The Korean Film Producers Association will continue to respect the diverse voices of audiences and work to protect a healthy production environment and creative ecosystem for Korean cinema.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.