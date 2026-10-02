Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho and Kang Ki-young to Meet Jung Jae-hyung... Appear on YouTube's 'Yojeong Jae-hyung'

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho and Kang Ki-young from the film 'Reawaken Man: The Red' will appear on YouTube's 'Yojeong Jae-hyung.'

Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho and Kang Ki-young from 'Reawaken Man: The Red' will appear on YouTube's 'Yojeong Jae-hyung' at 6 p.m. on the 4th. Koo Kyo-hwan, who plays Seok-hwan, a character whose abilities grow stronger each time he resurrects, will share behind-the-scenes stories about the action scenes he performed without holding back. Shin Seung-ho, who plays Black, a mysterious figure who can control others at will, is expected to reveal a candid and approachable side that contrasts with his character.

Kang Ki-young will also share lighthearted behind-the-scenes stories as Yeong-ha, Seok-hwan's close friend who bickers with him but serves as a dependable source of support. During a relaxed conversation with host Jung Jae-hyung, the three actors will share candid stories and showcase their cheerful chemistry, further raising curiosity about the film. This special meeting between Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young and Jung Jae-hyung can be seen on YouTube's 'Yojeong Jae-hyung.'

Meanwhile, 'Reawaken Man: The Red' follows Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is unfounded confidence, as he discovers that he can come back to life 72 hours after dying and becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a and Kim Sung-ryung. It was directed by Baek Jong-yul, who helmed 'The Beauty Inside' and 'Believer 2.' Now playing in theaters nationwide.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.