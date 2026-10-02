'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub,' What Would They Have Done Without Roh Jae-won? A Powerful Performance That Heightens Immersion

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

[Sportschosun | Ahn So-yoon, Reporter] Actor Roh Jae-won delivers a commanding performance in 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub.'

Roh Jae-won plays Park Tae Young, a naturally gifted poker player who is always outmatched by his rival, Jang Tae Young (Byun Yo-han). Although he admires Jang Tae Young, his longtime best friend, Park Tae Young harbors feelings of inferiority and jealousy. After entering the poker business, his desire for success grows stronger, eventually making him the person who puts his friend in danger.

Roh Jae-won convincingly portrays Park Tae Young's transformation by gradually building the character's tangled emotions of affection, admiration, jealousy, and competitiveness toward Jang Tae Young. He shares a comfortable friendship with Jang Tae Young, but his eyes and facial expressions subtly shift whenever he looks at the friend who consistently stays one step ahead, delicately revealing his feelings of inferiority and jealousy.

Adding his twisted affection for Jang Tae-hui (Im Se-mi) to the mix, Roh Jae-won creates a villain who cannot be defined simply as evil. As the relationships between Park Tae Young, Jang Tae Young, and Jang Tae-hui become increasingly distorted, his sharpened gaze and attitude reveal the character's true nature and firmly anchor the story.

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Roh Jae-won plays the villain who sets the revenge plot in motion as well as the central character who remains locked in a tense confrontation until the end, bringing the Tazza: The High Rollers series to its finale. He has continued to unveil fresh, unpredictable sides of himself in each project and has grown into an actor whose next work sparks curiosity based on his name alone. As a result, attention is focused on which character he will use to expand his filmography next.

Meanwhile, 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' is a film adaptation of the final installment in Huh Young-man's Tazza: The High Rollers comic series. It is a crime film about Jang Tae Young, who thought he had gained everything through an online casino business, and Park Tae Young, his best friend with the same name who took everything from him. The two meet again in the global gambling arena and engage in a fateful showdown for revenge. Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, and Miyoshi Ayaka star in the film, which was directed by Choi Kook-hee, who also helmed 'Default' and 'Life Is Beautiful.' Now playing in theaters nationwide.

Ahn So-yoon, Reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.