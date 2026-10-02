“Assassin(s)” Controversy Reaches Yoo Hae-jin’s Home... Safety Concerns Grow After Conservative Group Files Rally Notice

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jung] The historical distortion controversy surrounding the film “Assassin(s)” has spread to outside actor Yoo Hae-jin’s home. Concerns are growing that the debate may be expanding excessively beyond the film after it emerged that Neoliberal Solidarity, a conservative group that has criticized the work, filed notice to hold a rally near Yoo’s residence.

According to industry sources on the 2nd, Neoliberal Solidarity recently filed notice to hold a rally in front of Yoo Hae-jin’s home.

The rally notice reportedly included content condemning Yoo Hae-jin and the production company behind “Assassin(s).” The rally period was listed as running from early to late this month. The notice reportedly indicated that around 20 people would attend and included plans to use a broadcast vehicle and sound equipment at the site.

The controversy did not stop with the rally notice itself. After an individual affiliated with the group posted a photo of a building believed to be Yoo Hae-jin’s home, along with information that could help identify its location, online users continued to express concerns about invasion of privacy and his personal safety.

Some have pointed out that criticism of the film should be viewed separately from going to the home of one of its actors. Many say it is excessive for debates over the work’s historical interpretations or political messages to extend into an actor’s private space.

“Assassin(s)” is based on the 1974 shooting of First Lady Yuk Young-soo. The film was directed by Hur Jin-ho and stars Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il, Minho and others.

Based on a real event, the film artistically reconstructs various allegations and theories surrounding the regime and intelligence agencies at the time. Some political figures and related groups raised concerns about historical distortion, claiming that the film leads audiences to associate former President Park Chung-hee and the Korean Central Intelligence Agency (KCIA) with the event’s alleged mastermind.

As the controversy intensified, the filmmakers stated that the film was not intended to establish a specific historical conclusion. They explained that it was a fictional drama combining cinematic imagination with actual events and historical records, and that they had no intention of identifying any particular person as being behind the incident.

However, the dispute continued even after the filmmakers’ explanation. Some political figures also raised suspicions that Chinese capital had entered the project, while the production company TPS Company countered that the film was made with domestic capital and without Chinese investment.

The backlash also spread to the cast and moviegoers. Posts calling for boycotts appeared, naming brands for which Yoo Hae-jin and Minho serve as advertising models. Critical comments were also posted on the social media accounts of fellow actors, including Lee Young-ae, who left positive reviews after watching the film.

Some in the film industry are warning that while criticism of the work is certainly legitimate, it should not escalate into attacks on the creators or individual actors.

“Assassin(s),” which has sparked new controversies almost every day since its release, is now the subject of a rally notice filed outside Yoo Hae-jin’s home. Attention is focused on how far the dispute surrounding the film will spread.

Cho Min-jung, reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.