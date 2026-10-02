Kim Sung-ryung and Kim In-woo, Scene-Stealers in 'Buhwalnam: The Red,' Heighten the Film's Immersive Appeal

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] Kim Sung-ryung and Kim In-woo added to the immersive quality of the film 'Buhwalnam: The Red.'

Kim Sung-ryung plays Mi-joo, a character shrouded in mystery, in 'Buhwalnam: The Red.' Mi-joo, who does not readily reveal her true feelings, becomes entangled with Seok-hwan, a man with the ability to resurrect who begins being pursued by an unidentified group for no apparent reason. Her involvement injects unpredictable tension into the film. Kim Sung-ryung brings Mi-joo's mysterious aura to life through her signature delicate performance, giving the character greater depth.

Kim In-woo, who has made a commanding impression in a wide range of projects, plays Hyeong-seok, the guardian of Seok-hwan and Ye-rin. Hyeong-seok always believes in Seok-hwan and boosts his confidence. He remains by Seok-hwan's side when the latter becomes confused after discovering that he possesses the ability to resurrect, serving as a dependable source of support. With his broad expressive range, Kim In-woo naturally portrays the rapport between characters who have spent many years together, further heightening the film's immersive quality. Thanks to the performances of Kim Sung-ryung and Kim In-woo, 'Buhwalnam: The Red' is drawing attention and generating enthusiastic audience reactions with humor woven into its fast-paced plot and tense action sequences.

Meanwhile, 'Buhwalnam: The Red' follows Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is unfounded confidence. After discovering that he can resurrect within 72 hours of dying, he becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a and Kim Sung-ryung. Baek Jong-yul, who directed 'The Beauty Inside' and 'Believer 2,' is at the helm. Now showing in theaters nationwide.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.