'Assassin(s)' Faces New Controversy Over 'Bullet-Hole Merchandise'... Megabox Apologizes and Destroys All Remaining Stock

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Controversy surrounding the film 'Assassin(s)' has now spread to theater merchandise. Following a dispute over historical distortion, a 'bullet-hole ticket' reminiscent of the shooting of Yuk Young-soo also came under fire, prompting Megabox to decide to destroy all remaining stock.

On the 4th, Megabox issued an official statement apologizing for the design of the 'Assassin(s)' original ticket.

The problematic merchandise was a collectible original ticket offered to moviegoers on a first-come, first-served basis. It consisted of a white paper ticket and a transparent sheet perforated with multiple holes. When the two pieces were overlapped, the holes resembled bullet marks placed over a podium, seats, and the South Korean flag.

Because the film is based on the 1974 shooting of Yuk Young-soo, critics argued that the design treated an actual historical tragedy as entertainment to an excessive degree.

Online reactions included, "Is it appropriate to portray an actual fatal shooting as merchandise?" and "Cinematic staging and a collectible product are separate matters."

As the controversy grew, Megabox acknowledged shortcomings in the production process. The company explained that, because the schedule was tight, staff members created the merchandise mainly using images provided by the distributor and production company without having enough time to review the film beforehand. The intention was to visually emphasize the nature of the work, but the company failed to sufficiently consider the gravity and historical context of the actual event. Megabox ultimately decided not to provide customers with any tickets still in stock, excluding most of the tickets distributed on the film's opening day. All remaining stock will be destroyed.

Megabox also announced measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. When producing merchandise for works based on historical events or real people, the company plans to establish internal procedures to assess the social and ethical implications in advance and conduct more thorough reviews from the production stage.

'Assassin(s)' has remained at the center of controversy since its release. Over the film's depiction of those behind the shooting of Yuk Young-soo, some politicians and organizations raised concerns about historical distortion. The filmmakers have maintained that it is a fictional film combining cinematic imagination with real events and historical records, not a work that definitively identifies a particular person as being behind the incident.

Other controversies outside the film, including allegations of Chinese capital investment, criticism directed at cast members, and reports of rallies being organized outside their homes, have also continued.

Despite the controversy, the film's box-office performance has continued. 'Assassin(s)' has surpassed two million cumulative admissions, maintaining a presence in theaters despite the ongoing disputes.

Jo Min-jeong Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.