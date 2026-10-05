"Standing shoulder to shoulder with Cannes, Venice and Berlin"... 31st Busan International Film Festival opens in grand fashion today (6)

Jeon Do-yeon (from left), Shin Min-a, Jo In-sung and Hyun Bin. Sportschosun DB

[Sportschosun | Reporter Ahn So-yoon] The 31st Busan International Film Festival, Asia's largest film festival, is meeting audiences with a richer and more spectacular lineup than ever.

The 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) will be held for 10 days from the 6th through the 15th around the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan. The official selection consists of 247 films. That is six more than last year. Including the 69 films screened as part of the affiliated Community BIFF program, the total number of films being screened is 316. This is the festival's largest scale since 2019.

A press conference for the 31st Busan International Film Festival was held on the afternoon of the 1st at the International Conference Hall of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Jung-gu, Seoul. Kim

This year's BIFF was officially selected as an A-list festival by the Fédération Internationale des Associations of Film Producers (FIAPF), formally earning recognition as one of the world's leading film festivals alongside Cannes, Berlin and Venice. The festival will also open on Tuesday, one day earlier than its previous Wednesday opening. Executive Director Jung Hanseok explained the decision to move the opening to Tuesday, saying, "We considered the fact that most festivalgoers plan their visits and screening schedules during the first week after the festival opens," and added, "We wanted to further broaden the viewing plans of audiences coming to the festival."

Kim Min-ha (left) and Im Si-wan. Sportschosun DB

Kim Min-ha will host the opening ceremony, marking the start of the 31st BIFF. The opening film is The Table: Day and Night, directed by Kim Jong-kwan. It is a dialogue-driven drama distinguished by delicate direction, a thoughtful perspective and warm humor. Kim Min-ha, Joo Jong-hyuk, Han Sun-hwa, Jang Ryul, Shim Eun-kyung, Lee Hee-jun, Jeon So-young and Kim Dong-hwi deliver a fresh ensemble performance. Im Si-wan will serve as the sole host of the closing ceremony, bringing the festival's 10-day journey to a meaningful conclusion.

BIFF, which transitioned to a competitive festival last year, will continue its competition section this year. The competition features Korean and international films including ‘Beach Fictions’ (directed by Im Ha-yeon), ‘Long Long Night’ (directed by Yeom Gyu-bok), ‘Shaving’ (directed by Kim Jung-hoon), ‘IBUKU’ (directed by Eddie Cahyono), ‘The Sea Speaks His Name’ (directed by Yosep Anggi Noen), ‘Between Two Lovers’ (directed by Hirose Nanako), ‘Midday Meal’ (directed by Majid Majidi), ‘Silver Express’ (directed by Miki Tanaka), ‘Satoko Always’ (directed by Shuichi Okita), ‘The Day After Sunday’ (directed by Takuya Kato), ‘The First Taste of Loneliness’ (directed by Gu Yu), ‘To Be Ordinary’ (directed by Li Wenchan) and ‘Hilol’ (directed by Botir Abd urahmanov).

A press screening for the film Possible Love was held on the 21st at Yongsan CGV. Lead actors Jo In-sung and Jo Yeo-jeong, director Lee Chang-dong and Sol Kyung-gu pose with the Venice Film Festival Silver Lion trophy.

At the production presentation for the film Final Interview, held on the 29th at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance, Jo Yi-hyun, Kim Jae-won, director Kim Jung-hoon, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Yoo-seok and Bae Kang-hee

Possible Love, directed by Lee Chang-dong and winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, has been invited to the Icons section. Hope (directed by Na Hong-jin), College admission (directed by Lee Yong-jae), Still Shining (directed by Song Il-gon), Final Interview (directed by Kim Jung-hoon), The World Before (directed by Yoon Dan-bi) and SINNER (directed by Hong Seong-min) have been invited to the Korean Cinema Today—Panorama section. Sapiens (directed by Lee Hoo-bin), The Sorry Generation (directed by Kim Seong-yoon) and Cattle Run (directed by Kim Ji-hyun) will meet audiences as part of Korean Cinema Today—Special Premiere. The Gala Presentation section will officially feature Dora by director Jung Juri, Look Back by director Hirokazu Kore-eda and Paradise Lost by director Yeon Sang-ho.

The On Screen section, which showcases series, is also drawing anticipation from audiences. It features a diverse lineup, including The Remarried Empress, starring Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-seok and Lee Se-young and directed by Jo Su-won; Dead-End Job, starring Lee Jae-wook, Go Min-si and Kim Min-ha and directed by Kim Da-min; and The Blue Road, a serial-killer mystery starring Son Suk-ku, Eita Nagayama and Kim Shin-rok and directed by Han Jun-hee.

Official poster for the 31st Busan International Film Festival. Photo courtesy of the Busan International Film Festival

Actors House, one of the festival's most popular programs, will feature five leading contemporary Korean actors: Kim Go-eun, Kim Min-ha, Ryu Seung-ryong, Shin Min-a and Ju Ji-hoon. The actors will speak directly with audiences about their filmographies and acting philosophies, as well as behind-the-scenes stories from their projects.

Global stars will also visit Busan, adding to the festival's excitement. Maggie Gyllenhaal will make her first visit to Korea and present her new film Flesh Impact, while Michelle Yeoh will return to Busan for the first time in 15 years to receive the Asian Filmmaker of the Year Award. Isabelle Huppert will also attend with her new film All About Corinne.

The lineup of Asian stars is equally impressive. From the Chinese-speaking world, Shu Qi, Zhou Xun and Fan Bingbing will attend. From Japan, Masami Nagasawa, Tasuku Emoto, Haru Kuroki, Ryusei Yokohama, Kento Yamazaki, Kouhei Matsushita, Erika Sawajiri, Ryuhei Maruyama and Eita Nagayama will visit Busan. They will be joined by Yeh Shu-hua, who is taking on a new challenge as a film actress, as well as Michelle Mao and Jin Ha, who are expanding their careers across Asia and Hollywood, completing a strong lineup.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.