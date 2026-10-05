'Odyssey' Surpasses 12 Million Admissions with Box-Office Power That Would Astonish Even Nolan, Overtaking 'Avengers 3' to Rank No. 19 Among All-Time Hits

Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The action film 'Odyssey,' directed by Christopher Nolan, surpassed 12 million admissions 62 days after its release.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System (KOBIS), 'Odyssey' had recorded a cumulative 12,027,021 admissions as of 12:11 a.m. on the 5th. After surpassing 'Avengers: Infinity War' (11,233,176 admissions) to enter the top five highest-grossing foreign films ever released in South Korea, it went on to overtake the records set by 'Train to Busan' (11,573,004 admissions) and 'Exhuma' (11,916,041 admissions), which had each sparked major box-office sensations in the country. The film now ranks No. 19 on South Korea's all-time box-office list.

Even as new films continue to open, 'Odyssey' has steadily drawn audiences and maintained its strong long-run performance. Two months after its release, it still ranks third in overall ticket presales.

Now that 'Odyssey' has finally crossed the 12 million mark, attention is focused on what additional records it may set on South Korea's all-time box-office rankings.

'Odyssey' follows Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, on a tumultuous 10-year journey to return to his homeland and family after the Trojan War. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. It was directed by Christopher Nolan, who also helmed 'Interstellar,' 'Dunkirk,' 'Tenet,' and 'Oppenheimer.'

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.