Newlywed Koo Kyo-hwan Keeps Busy in Theaters with 'Reawakened Man'... Lands in the Top Five Amid Competition from 'Assassin(s)' and 'Chiikawa'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Koo Kyo-hwan, who has been receiving congratulations following news of his marriage to director Yi Okseop, is keeping busy in theaters with the action film 'Reawaken Man: The Red' (hereinafter 'Reawakened Man,' directed by Baek Jong-yul and produced by Yong Film).

According to the integrated theater ticketing system on the morning of the 5th, 'Reawakened Man,' which has continued to receive enthusiastic reviews since its release, drew 115,894 moviegoers over the three days from the 2nd through the 4th, its opening week, ranking fifth at the box office. Its cumulative attendance reached 189,802.

Having ranked No. 1 at the box office among Korean films released during the same period in its opening week, 'Reawakened Man' is making its presence felt amid fierce competition. The film is also benefiting from an explosive word-of-mouth campaign among actual moviegoers, raising expectations that it will inject energy into theaters throughout October, including the upcoming golden holiday period.

The film offers an immersive cinematic experience through various premium formats, including 4DX, MX4D Motion EFX Theatre, and ScreenX, and audience reviews of these screenings have also become a hot topic. Its hard-hitting action, built around the inventive premise that the protagonist grows stronger each time he comes back to life, unfolds at an exhilarating pace. Along with the appealing synergy created by its distinctive cast, these elements have drawn enthusiastic praise, focusing attention on the momentum 'Reawakened Man' will sustain at the box office.

Moviegoers have offered enthusiastic praise, saying, "The action was incredible, the acting was insane, and it's such a large-scale movie that I had an amazing time enjoying the sound properly at Gwang-eum Cinema!" (Lotte Cinema_Gang****), "Time flew by! The pace is no joke" (Lotte Cinema_Jeong****), "I loved Koo Kyo-hwan's comedic acting, and Shin Seung-ho's performance conveyed such weight. I'll see it again during the holiday" (Lotte Cinema_Lee****), "I quietly chuckled to myself and came away having relieved my stress" (CJ CGV_Pyeong****), "A fun, addictive action movie with fiery, Yeopdduk-like spice and killer banter!" (CJ CGV_Wan****), "Koo Kyo-hwan's one-of-a-kind character" (CJ CGV_Mung****), and "The fast tempo is perfect, with no unnecessary digressions" (Naver Movie_hy****).

Having ranked No. 1 at the box office among Korean films released during the same period in its opening week, 'Reawakened Man' is expected to make an unrivaled impact as an entertainment action film in theaters throughout October.

Adapted from the webtoon of the same name by Chae Yong-taek and Jaehan Kim, 'Reawaken Man: The Red' follows a job seeker whose only qualification is baseless confidence. After discovering that he can come back to life 72 hours after dying, he becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit. Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a, and Kim Sung-ryung star in the film, which was directed by Baek Jong-yul of 'The Beauty Inside' and 'Believer 2.'

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.