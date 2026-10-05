'Assassin(s)' Moves Forward Amid Controversy... Solid No. 1 Spot in 2nd Weekend Box Office

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The mystery thriller film 'Assassin(s)' (directed by Hur Jin-ho, produced by TPS Company), which has become a hot topic in theaters, has solidified its position at the top of the box office in its second week without being swayed by controversy.

According to the Korean Film Council (KOFIC)'s integrated computer network, 'Assassin(s)' surpassed a cumulative audience of 2,233,953 as of 7 a.m. on the 5th, ranking first in the overall box office for its second week of release.

'Assassin(s)' has claimed the number one spot at the box office for two consecutive weeks, maintaining its top position in the second week following its opening. Notably, the number of viewers increased by over 121% compared to the previous day, proving that the box office fever is intensifying amidst the holiday season. Furthermore, having ranked first in advance ticket sales for Korean films for 21 consecutive days, the film continues to show strength in both actual attendance and reservations, further raising expectations for a long-term box office success.

Enthusiastic reviews from actual viewers are also contributing to the box office success. "I thoroughly enjoyed it, with flawless directing and acting" (Naver, ti******), "I enjoyed it so much. It's a must-see movie!!" (CJ CGV, Teuk*********), "A well-made period drama where you can realistically feel the atmosphere of 1970s newspapers" (Naver, ku******), "It was really fast-paced and I was completely immersed. The cast is top-notch and the acting is great" (Naver, pi******), "Good actors, a good director, a good movie" (CJ CGV, Bit*********), "A movie with incredible immersion throughout the entire running time! I was very satisfied to encounter a masterpiece of such high quality for the first time in a while" (Lotte Cinema, Kim**), "I am amazed at how they managed this casting. I don't think there will be any controversy regarding the acting. The art direction was also excellent, perfectly recreating the 70s" (Lotte Cinema, In**), "A movie that has the perfect trifecta of fun, thrills, and acting alongside a collection of famous actors! 100 percent willing to watch it again" (Lotte Cinema, Kim**), and "I enjoyed it with tension" (CJ CGV, J.*), are adding to expectations for the box office success that 'Assassin(s)' will continue.

'Assassin(s),' a film dramatizing the incident in which First Lady Yuk Young-soo was shot and killed during President Park Chung Hee's celebratory speech at the 29th Liberation Day ceremony held at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul on August 15, 1974, deals with the story of tracking down the suspicions and masterminds behind the assassination of the First Lady that shocked the Republic of Korea. Starring Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il, and Minho, the film was directed by Hur Jin-ho, known for 'Christmas in August,' 'One Fine Spring Day,' and 'Moss.'

Reporter Jiyoung Cho soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.