Yoo Hae-jin Vows Tough Response to Conservative Groups' Over-the-Line Protest at His Home: "We Will Respond Sternly to Threats to His Personal Safety"

At the press screening of the film 'Assassin(s)' held at Megabox COEX on the 8th, Yoo Hae-jin answers questions. Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.09.08/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Yoo Hae-jin, the lead actor in the mystery film 'Assassin(s)' directed by Hur Jin-ho and produced by Hive Media, has announced a tough response to the over-the-line actions of conservative and far-right groups.

VAST ENTERTAINMENT, Yoo Hae-jin's agency, said on the morning of the 5th, "We have recently confirmed that defamatory remarks and false information about Yoo Hae-jin are being indiscriminately circulated and spread through online communities and social media."

The agency continued, "We view extremely seriously all acts related to our actor, including the creation and dissemination of false information, malicious personal attacks and insults, as well as any acts that infringe on the actor's privacy, threaten his personal safety, or damage his reputation. Accordingly, we are continuously collecting relevant posts and materials, and plan to take all possible measures to protect our actor's rights and safety from these illegal acts." The statement signaled possible legal action.

Lastly, the agency urged, "We will continue to monitor acts that infringe on our actor's rights and safety, and will take the necessary action on any confirmed matters."

Previously, 'Assassin(s)' was made as a fictional film based on the incident in which First Lady Yuk Young-soo was shot and killed during President Park Chung-hee's commemorative speech at the 29th Liberation Day commemoration ceremony held at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul on August 15, 1974. The film also incorporates, with cinematic imagination, the attempted assassination of President Park Chung-hee, the Dong-A Ilbo advertising suppression incident that led journalists to issue the Declaration of Practice of Freedom of the Press, and theories linking the opening of Seoul Subway Line 1 to Mitsubishi Corporation.

However, after its release, the film became a major source of controversy in theaters amid various disputes, including allegations of historical distortion. As allegations emerged that President Park Chung-hee had orchestrated the shooting of Yuk Young-soo to maintain his hold on power, politicians also joined the backlash. Netizens have flooded the personal accounts of the actors, director, producers, and staff involved in 'Assassin(s)' with malicious comments approaching the level of cyberterrorism.

In particular, Yoo Hae-jin has been inundated with malicious comments on videos for a fast-food brand and a securities firm that are currently being used in advertisements. The harassment did not stop there. On the 4th, some conservative and far-right-leaning civic groups went to the front of his detached house in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, and held a rally condemning 'Assassin(s)', causing him severe harm.

In response to these conservative and far-right civic groups' over-the-line actions, Yoo Hae-jin's side has announced a tough response and said it will take action against conduct that infringes on his rights and safety.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.