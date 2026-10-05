'Possible Love' Sets New York to San Francisco Abuzz: "U.S. Audiences Respond Enthusiastically"

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Ji-young] The Netflix film 'Possible Love' (directed by Lee Chang-dong and produced by Pinehouse Film, Anonymous Content and Now Film) has set New York, Los Angeles (LA) and San Francisco abuzz.

'Possible Love,' which has captivated audiences across North America—from Venice and Toronto to New York, LA and San Francisco—is continuing its global journey across continents amid enthusiastic praise from local media and audiences.

'Possible Love' once again demonstrated its intense appeal by drawing an enthusiastic response from major film festivals across the United States, the media, film institutions and movie fans. The U.S. leg opened in New York with a 4K special screening of Lee Chang-dong's acclaimed film 'Peppermint Candy.' On the evening of the 26th of last month, local time, the 4K screening at The Paris Theater, followed by a Q&A with Lee Chang-dong and actor Sul Kyung-gu, offered a fresh look at the master filmmaker's cinematic world and elicited an explosive response from the audience. Sul Kyung-gu said, "I never imagined that I would be holding a Q&A for 'Peppermint Candy' in New York 27 years later," sharing his deeply personal reflections.

The following evening, September 27, the official screening of 'Possible Love'—invited to the Main Slate section of the 64th New York Film Festival—sold out all 1,085 seats at Alice Tully Hall. Lee Chang-dong, who was invited to the New York Film Festival for the fourth time following 'Miryang,' 'Poetry' and 'Burning,' took the stage alongside the stars of 'Possible Love': Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung and Cho Yeo-jeong. They received an enthusiastic welcome from the local audience.

During the Q&A session after the screening, Lee Chang-dong addressed the film's deeper themes, saying, "Labor issues are undergoing increasingly fundamental changes. As technological revolutions such as AI approach, we are entering an era in which the very meaning of 'labor' is gradually disappearing." He added, "The film became possible when it took shape as both a story about the problems faced by laid-off workers and a story about a filmmaker trying to address their suffering."

Jeon Do-yeon recalled, "I believe I have grown in my own way while working on many projects since 'Miryang,' but I have always felt a thirst for work that would make me question and think more deeply about myself. So when I received the screenplay for 'Possible Love,' I was overjoyed." Sul Kyung-gu expressed his feelings about reuniting with Lee Chang-dong, saying, "Twenty-three years after 'Peppermint Candy' and 'Oasis,' I was deeply moved to finally work with the director again on the project I had been waiting and waiting for. It was a film I had been anticipating as a fan, so I feel truly honored and deeply moved to be part of it."

Zo In-sung said, "As an actor who had long wanted to work with Lee Chang-dong, I was truly curious about what kind of direction he would give on set. The director always told me, 'Don't try to act. Hold on to those feelings, but you don't have to force yourself to express them through acting.'" He continued, "As someone who was accustomed to expressing things, being directed not to express them was difficult at first. But after watching the film, I gained the profound realization that audiences can fully feel everything even when it is not all expressed." Cho Yeo-jeong added, "While playing a documentary director, I experienced deep ethical concerns arising within me as the character, and I had many conversations with the director about them." She continued, "In the end, my desire to sincerely love Mi-ok and Ho-seok in the film became the greatest driving force that helped me overcome those ethical concerns." Her remarks drew deep empathy and enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Praise from international media followed immediately after the screening. ScreenAnarchy called it "undoubtedly the best film of the year, combining a dense, multilayered narrative with outstanding performances." AnOther Magazine wrote, "Lee Chang-dong is an exceptional observer of power dynamics within human relationships, and he once again demonstrates his full command in this work." Next Best Picture said, "As the fall festival season draws to a close, Lee Chang-dong's 'Possible Love' is clearly a standout for audiences, and it would be no exaggeration to call it one of the year's finest films." In New York, screenings and Q&As for members of the National Board of Review (NBR), the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) were also held one after another, eliciting a strong response from local critics and members of AMPAS and SAG.

The enthusiasm continued in Los Angeles. Lee Chang-dong, Jeon Do-yeon and Sul Kyung-gu attended a press conference in LA, where they engaged in in-depth question-and-answer sessions with major local media outlets. Lee Chang-dong explained his directorial intentions, saying, "As the value of labor gradually disappears and AI emerges, we have entered an era in which people who once found their identity and sense of self through their work, and believed that every relationship, including family, began with work, lose even their sense of self when they lose their jobs. I began to wonder whether the force making people's labor disappear and extinguishing its value might be the power of capital combined with big tech, symbolized by Steve Jobs. I wanted to explore this with audiences and reflect on it together."

Jeon Do-yeon said, "I decided to take part in this film before even reading the script, solely because of Lee Chang-dong." She added, "I was deeply moved because the story of a working couple that the director had spent 10 years contemplating was fully woven into the screenplay." Sul Kyung-gu offered his interpretation of his character, saying, "Ho-seok is a person whose body itself becomes his language, rather than his words." He continued, "Because the wounds he suffered in body and mind through being laid off and enduring a forced crackdown were so deep, I thought he had fallen silent because words were not enough to bear all that pain." At a screening and Q&A in LA for members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), attendees likewise praised the characters' complex emotional arcs and the actors' commanding performances.

The U.S. tour concluded at the Mill Valley Film Festival. Lee Chang-dong became the first Korean to receive the festival's director's prize, the Auteur Award. He said, "This award, named the Auteur Award, is particularly meaningful and deeply moving to me. Throughout my career as a filmmaker, I have always tried not to lose my own voice and my own perspective. I have believed that this is the reason I continue making films and can also be the meaning of filmmaking itself. I am extremely grateful that the Mill Valley Film Festival unexpectedly recognized and encouraged my small efforts. I will take it as encouragement to continue making films with dedication, and I will work hard to do so." His remarks drew loud applause from the audience.

'Possible Love' follows two couples—a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary director and her husband—who meet to make a documentary and confront their different lives and hidden desires. The film stars Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung and Cho Yeo-jeong, and is directed by Lee Chang-dong, whose films include 'Peppermint Candy,' 'Oasis,' 'Miryang,' 'Poetry' and 'Burning.' After its theatrical release on September 23, the film will be available on Netflix beginning November 6.

Reporter Cho Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.