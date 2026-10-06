After Surpassing 1.46 Million, "TAZZA: The Song of Beelzebub" Holds No. 3 at the Box Office... Dual-Led Success with "The Assassin(s)"

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Ji-young] Crime film "TAZZA: The Song of Beelzebub" (hereafter "TAZZA: The Song of Beelzebub," directed by Choi Kook-hee and produced by SidusHQ) surpassed 1.46 million moviegoers in its second week of release and began its countdown to 2 million admissions.

According to the integrated theater ticketing system, "TAZZA: The Song of Beelzebub" had recorded 1,462,369 cumulative admissions as of the 6th. It held on to third place at the overall box office and began a full-fledged race toward 2 million admissions.

Since opening on September 23, "TAZZA: The Song of Beelzebub" has remained in theaters for two consecutive weeks as a Korean film, maintaining a high market share and demonstrating the strength of word-of-mouth. According to the CGV advance-booking audience breakdown, people in their 20s accounted for 27% and those in their 30s for 31%. Together, audiences in their 20s and 30s made up 58% of all advance bookings, indicating that viewers are highly satisfied with the catharsis offered by the crime-entertainment genre. Following its strong performance last weekend, "TAZZA: The Song of Beelzebub" is expected to continue its hot box-office run during the upcoming Hangul Day holiday.

"TAZZA: The Song of Beelzebub," which has received widespread acclaim since its release, currently has a 93% CGV Golden Egg Index rating, the highest satisfaction score among films competing during the same period. It is being embraced for various reasons, including the catharsis of its thrilling revenge story, fresh entertainment worthy of a finale while carrying on the originality of the "Tazza: The High Rollers" series, and a new universe that can be enjoyed without knowing anything about the previous "Tazza: The High Rollers" films.

Based on the comic "Tazza: The High Rollers" by Huh Young-man, the series' final installment, "TAZZA: The Song of Beelzebub," follows a man who thought he had gained everything through an online casino business and his best friend, who shares his name and took everything from him. The two meet again in the global gambling world and engage in a revenge-fueled showdown. Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won and Ayaka Miyoshi star in the film, which is directed by Choi Kook-hee, who previously helmed "Split," "Default" and "Life Is Beautiful."

Reporter Cho Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.