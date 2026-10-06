Ryu Seung-ryong and Park Hae-joon’s Bromance Returns After Five Years... ‘Jeonggane’ Set for December 2 Release

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The film ‘Jeonggane,’ directed by Kim Ji-hyun and produced by Yong Film, wrapped filming in 2021 and is set to open on December 2, five years later.

Ryu Seung-ryong, a leading actor in films that drew 10 million viewers and known for his genre-spanning acting range through ‘Extreme Job,’ ‘The Admiral: Roaring Currents,’ ‘Miracle in Cell No. 7,’ and ‘Masquerade,’ as well as the drama series ‘Moving’ and ‘Kingdom,’ plays Mansu, a blunt older brother only toward his younger brother. Through ‘Jeonggane,’ Ryu is expected to captivate audiences with a serious yet quirky and cheerful charm.

Park Hae-joon, who has showcased remarkable character portrayals in every project, including the films ‘Humint,’ ‘Yadang,’ ‘12.12: The Day,’ and ‘Believer,’ as well as the dramas ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ and ‘The World of the Married,’ plays Byung-su, a prickly younger brother only toward his older brother. Park not only gives the impossible-to-hate Byung-su a three-dimensional portrayal by adding a range of charms, but also heightens anticipation for the brotherly chemistry he shares with Ryu Seung-ryong.

Ong Seong-wu also joins the cast as Jung-hoon, a rookie veterinarian in Hoengsan County who is constantly watching his step between the two brothers who are like sworn enemies, adding vitality to the film.

The first still released alongside the announcement of the film’s release date has sparked curiosity about the new acting transformations Ryu Seung-ryong and Park Hae-joon will showcase together.

First, Ryu Seung-ryong’s expression as he gazes at the cows with a deep look inside the barn fully captures Mansu, who has run Jeonggane Ranch for many years, immediately drawing attention. His serious yet warm side emerges as he appears to share a deep bond with the cows, raising questions about what led him and his younger brother Byung-su to become brothers who are worse than strangers.

By contrast, Byung-su’s prickly appearance as he puts up the original Jeonggane sign, seemingly highly conscious of his older brother Mansu, makes viewers look forward to the extraordinary chemistry between the two brothers, who could hardly be more different. Ong Seong-wu also appears beside a calf with the bright expression of a newcomer, adding to anticipation for the passionate exploits of the veterinarian newly assigned to Hoengsan County.

A remake of Grímur Hákonarson’s film ‘Rams,’ ‘Jeonggane’ tells the story of two brothers who have lived like sworn enemies without exchanging a word for 30 years. When a crisis strikes their village, they join forces to protect Jangsu, a calf born as if by fate. The film stars Ryu Seung-ryong, Park Hae-joon, Ong Seong-wu, Jung Suk-yong, and Lee Sang-hee, and marks the screen directorial debut of Kim Ji-hyun, director of ‘Splash Splash Love.’ It opens on December 2.

Jo Ji-young, Reporter soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.