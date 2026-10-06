Despite Fierce Controversy, 'Assassin(s)' Tops Both the Box Office and Seat Occupancy Rankings

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The mystery thriller 'Assassin(s)'—directed by Hur Jin-ho and produced by Hive Media—has drawn attention by topping both the box office and seat occupancy rankings despite the controversy surrounding it.

According to the Korean Film Council (KOFIC)'s integrated computer network, 'Assassin(s)' ranked No. 1 at the overall box office, recording 2,412,816 cumulative viewers as of 7 a.m. on the 6th.

The film drew 522,405 viewers over the three-day holiday period from the 3rd to the 5th, proving that its box-office momentum has not cooled. It also ranked first in overall seat occupancy, demonstrating the strong enthusiasm among moviegoers. In addition, it has held the top spot in the Korean film reservation rankings for 22 consecutive days, maintaining its strength in both actual attendance and advance bookings. Expectations are high that the film's heightened momentum during the holiday will continue through its third week in theaters.

'Assassin(s)' continues to receive positive reviews and recommendations from actual moviegoers. With passionate word-of-mouth promotion continuing independently of the controversy, attention is focused on whether 'Assassin(s)', now entering its third week in theaters, can surpass 3 million viewers.

'Assassin(s)' dramatizes the shooting of First Lady Yuk Young-soo, who was killed during President Park Chung-hee's commemorative address at the 29th Liberation Day ceremony held at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul on August 15, 1974. The film follows an investigation into the suspicions and those behind the assassination attempt that shocked South Korea. Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho star in the film, which was directed by Hur Jin-ho, the filmmaker behind 'Christmas in August,' 'One Fine Spring Day' and 'The Last Princess.'

Jo Ji-young, reporter soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.