'The Table: Day and Night' Kim Min-ha X Joo Jong-hyuk: "Longtime fans of director Kim Jong-kwan... It felt like receiving a gift"

The press screening and press conference for The Table: Day and Night, the opening film of the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), was held at the Small Theater of the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae

[Busan—Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actors Kim Min-ha and Joo Jong-hyuk revealed their passionate admiration for director Kim Jong-kwan.

At a press conference for The Table: Day and Night, the opening film of the 31st BIFF, held at the Small Theater of the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on the 6th, Kim Min-ha and Joo Jong-hyuk said, "We have been fans of director Kim Jong-kwan for a long time."

Selected as this year's opening film for BIFF, The Table: Day and Night is a witty and lovely film about conversations between day and night as they stay at and pass through a café during a single season. It was directed by Kim Jong-kwan, who also helmed Worst Woman, Josée, and Shades of the Heart.

Kim Min-ha and Joo Jong-hyuk played Yu-jin and Hyeon-oh, who stayed at the same café at different times. Kim Min-ha said, "I remember the day I first received this script. I was filming in Toronto at the time. It’s not because the director is sitting next to me now; I had been a longtime fan of his. Since I was young, I followed him to audience Q&As and watched many of his films, so the day he gave me the script felt like a dream. After reading it in Toronto, I told the director that it felt like I was reading someone’s diary, and I thanked him for giving me such a gift in writing. Then, we filmed about a year and a half later. By coincidence, the day we filmed the first episode was my birthday. I received another gift that day. It felt as though he had given me a dream like a gift, so I wrote the story in my diary that day as well. After writing my thoughts in my diary and then watching this film, I felt that those thoughts could come together to become a letter, a novel, or a film. Thanks to the director, I feel I received three gifts in total."

Joo Jong-hyuk said, "I first met the director at a dinner during BIFF two years ago. He has such a warm impression, doesn't he? I, too, had been a longtime fan of his. As soon as I met him, I wanted to tell him my innermost thoughts because he is the best listener. We shared many conversations about the script and life. In fact, I had never felt this at ease while filming. I also heard that my co-star Kim Min-ha acts as naturally as breathing, so I did some research because I wanted to match her tone." He expressed his satisfaction, adding, "I had fun filming it."

Meanwhile, the 31st BIFF will take place for 10 days, from the 6th through the 15th, around the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan.

Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.