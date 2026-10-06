"A Film Like a Gift"... 'The Table: Day and Night' Features a Diverse Acting Ensemble from Kim Min-ha and Joo Jong-hyuk to Jeon So-young and Kim Dong-hwi (Overall)

A press screening and press conference for the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) opening film 'The Table: Day and Night' took place at the medium theater of Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan, on the

[Busan = Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] The actors drawing the most attention in Korean cinema delivered a fresh acting ensemble through 'The Table: Day and Night.'

A press conference for the 31st Busan International Film Festival opening film 'The Table: Day and Night' was held at the medium theater of Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan, on the 6th. Programmer JEONG Jihye, actors Kim Min-ha, Joo Jong-hyuk, Han Sun-hwa, Jang Ryul, Shim Eun-kyung, Jeon So-young, and Kim Dong-hwi, along with director Kim Jong-kwan, attended the event.

A press screening and press conference for the 31st Busan International Film Festival opening film 'The Table: Day and Night' took place at the medium theater of Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan, on the 6th.

Selected as this year's opening film for BIFF, 'The Table: Day and Night' is a witty and lovely film about conversations between day and night as they stay at and pass through a cafe over the course of a single season. It was directed by Kim Jong-kwan, who also helmed 'Worst Woman,' 'Josee,' and 'Shades of the Heart.'

Director Kim said, "I am happy that the film was selected as the opening film of a festival with such global stature." He added, "I am deeply grateful that you have recognized the importance of the small and seemingly insignificant things this film seeks to talk about," and, "I have continued doing the same kind of work for a long time and think I have trained myself through it, but I am still nervous," expressing his delight.

A press screening and press conference for the 31st Busan International Film Festival opening film 'The Table: Day and Night' took place at the medium theater of Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan, on the 6th. Kim

A press screening and press conference for the 31st Busan International Film Festival opening film 'The Table: Day and Night' took place at the medium theater of Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan, on the 6th. Joo

Kim Min-ha and Joo Jong-hyuk played Yujin and Hyeon-oh, who stay at the same cafe during different periods of time. Kim Min-ha said, "I remember the day I first received this script. I was filming in Toronto at the time. I am not saying this just because the director is sitting next to me; I had been a longtime fan of his. Since I was young, I followed his GV sessions, or audience Q&As, and watched many of his films. So the day he gave me the script felt like a dream. I read it in Toronto and told the director that it felt like I was reading someone else's diary. I thanked him for giving me such a gift of writing. Then we filmed about a year and a half later. By coincidence, the first episode was filmed on my birthday. I received another gift that day. It felt as though he had given me a dream like a gift, so I wrote the story in my diary that day as well. After writing my thoughts in my diary and then watching this film, I felt that those thoughts could come together to become a letter, a novel, or a film. Thanks to the director, I feel I received three gifts in total."

Joo Jong-hyuk said, "I first met the director at a dinner during BIFF two years ago. He has such a warm and pleasant impression. I had also been a longtime fan of his. He is an excellent listener, to the point that I wanted to tell him my innermost thoughts as soon as I met him. We shared many conversations about the script and about life. I had never felt this comfortable while filming before. I also did some research because I wanted to match Kim Min-ha's tone, as she acts as naturally as breathing." He added, "I had a lot of fun filming it," expressing his satisfaction.

A press screening and press conference for the 31st Busan International Film Festival opening film 'The Table: Day and Night' took place at the medium theater of Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan, on the 6th. Han

A press screening and press conference for the 31st Busan International Film Festival opening film 'The Table: Day and Night' took place at the medium theater of Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan, on the 6th. Jang

Han Sun-hwa and Jang Ryul portrayed Sang-mi and Yeong-min, middle-school friends who unexpectedly reunite. Han Sun-hwa said, "Kim Min-ha said she received three gifts, and today is my birthday. I could not help mentioning it when you brought up gifts. It is an honor to have the film premiere as the opening film in my hometown of Busan and at the beloved BIFF. I received the script while traveling in Busan, and it was amazing to have the opportunity to work with the director. I like 'The Table,' which he directed, and I also like 'Worst Woman.' I repeatedly watched his films at home while drinking wine, and I was thrilled, thinking, 'I get to be part of that?'"

Jang Ryul said, "I also received the script while I was traveling. I wanted to meet the director and hear what he had to say as soon as possible. Since my co-star was Han Sun-hwa, we talked about acting and the scenes from our very first meeting. Weren't our scenes distinctive in their own way, with a different kind of narrative logic compared with the other episodes? That aspect was particularly interesting to me. I wanted to fill in those elements through acting and express them cinematically. Han Sun-hwa was also so wonderful that I would like to work with her again on another project. I was very happy working on this film," he said.

A press screening and press conference for the 31st Busan International Film Festival opening film 'The Table: Day and Night' took place at the medium theater of Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan, on the 6th. Shim

Shim Eun-kyung, who transformed into Hye-jin, a web novel writer, said, "When I read it, it was not even my birthday. I quietly received the call at home and read the script. When I first read it, the role of Hye-jin felt difficult. She has a personality that I do not possess, and she was a character I had never played before, so I was very curious about why the director had offered me the role. I even wondered whether there might be another actor who suited it better than I did." She continued, "I was nervous during the first and second takes, but I gradually relaxed and found my footing. Later, I even delivered some of the lines with ad-libs. I am curious about how the audience saw the character of Hye-jin, and this film will remain with me as something like a midsummer night's dream."

A press screening and press conference for the 31st Busan International Film Festival opening film 'The Table: Day and Night' took place at the medium theater of Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan, on the 6th. Jeon

Jeon So-young and Kim Dong-hwi portrayed the tender relationship between Na-kyung, an aspiring idol, and her boyfriend Jong-su. Jeon So-young said, "When I first read the script, I wondered, 'Could I do this?' Thankfully, the director gave me the courage to try and offered me an opportunity to learn. It was only my second project, so I knew nothing about how I should appear on camera or how to act with my eyes. On set, the senior actors and the director taught me everything step by step. I especially received a lot of help from senior actor Dong-hwi, my scene partner, and was able to act in a comfortable atmosphere."

Kim Dong-hwi said, "So-young said she felt comfortable because of me, but I actually filmed comfortably because of So-young. I mean it (laughs). Like the other actors, I had continued following the director's work as a fan. One of the great things about being an actor is that I can take part in works that I enjoyed watching," he said, expressing his special affection for the project.

A press screening and press conference for the 31st Busan International Film Festival opening film 'The Table: Day and Night' took place at the medium theater of Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan, on the 6th. The

Finally, director Kim said of 'The Table: Day and Night,' "I hope it becomes a film that allows audiences to imagine how the next story unfolds," adding, "Through this film, I want to build a deep relationship with the audience."

Meanwhile, the 31st Busan International Film Festival will be held for ten days, from October 6 to 15, around Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan.

Ahn So-yoon, reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.