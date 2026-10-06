Unassuming, yet it quietly gets under your skin: Laughing with Shim Eun-kyung, crying with Jeon So-young in opening film “Day and Night Are for Each Other”

Photo: K-Movie Entertainment

[Busan = Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Autumn has arrived, and a K-style sentimental romance is making its debut in Busan, a sea of cinema.

A press screening of “Day and Night Are for Each Other,” the opening film of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, was held on the afternoon of the 6th at the Jung Theater in the Busan Cinema Center in U-dong, Haeundae-gu, Busan. Given its world premiere at the screening, the film is the latest work from director Kim Jong-kwan, who has continued to develop his own lyrical romantic sensibility in “Worst Woman,” “The Table,” “Shades of the Heart” and “Josée.”

Photo: K-Movie Entertainment

Photo: K-Movie Entertainment

Photo: K-Movie Entertainment

Set in October, as autumn begins and the season suits the moment, “Day and Night Are for Each Other” follows four pairs of men and women who pass through the same café as the seasons shift from summer to fall. It unfolds like a lyrical poem, tracing four stories that cross paths in one place amid subtle seasonal changes: the wistful near-miss between Yujin (Kim Min-ha) and Hyeono (Joo Jong-hyuk), who visit the café at different times of day and night; the quirky, unexpected reunion of Sangmi (Han Seon-hwa) and Youngmin (Jang Ryul), who took private lessons together in middle school; the electric encounter between Hyejin (Shim Eun-kyung), a web novelist, and Dongnam (Lee Hee-joon), a film director; and the tender parting of Nakyung (Jeon So-young), an aspiring idol, and Jongsu (Kim Dong-hwi).

The film’s structure moves through “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Those Who Are Still Me,” “I.Soon.Bul” and “An Autumn Story,” following an emotional arc that begins with connection, passes through memory and affection, and ends in parting. As day and night brush past each other, as the title suggests, the film quietly observes relationships that seem close to touching but never quite do. Shim Eun-kyung is particularly impressive in “I.Soon.Bul,” the episode that provides the laughs. It centers on Hyejin, a writer of 19+ web novels, and Dongnam (Lee Hee-joon), a director who wants to turn her novel “I.Soon.Bul (Such a Pure Affair)” into a drama. The writer’s heart softening in the presence of someone who sincerely understands her work is portrayed in a comic, lively way. Shim brings to life a convincing, realistic writer who could exist anywhere, drawing viewers in. Her exchanges with Lee Hee-joon are also deft and playful, showcasing her as an “original comedy queen.” This is the point in the anthology where the film’s energy rises highest.

Photo: K-Movie Entertainment

The final episode, “An Autumn Story,” which closes “Day and Night Are for Each Other,” also stands out. While the first three stories depict connection, memory and affection blossoming into love, “An Autumn Story” portrays young people finally accepting and calmly facing a parting they have sensed coming for a long time. Though young, they say goodbye with remarkable seriousness and gravity, expressing their sincere feelings for each other; the scene is deeply affecting. The emotions are understated rather than exaggerated, and that restraint makes them resonate all the more. Above all, newcomer Jeon So-young’s performance is the episode’s greatest discovery. She leaves a strong impression with her steady portrayal of the delicate emotional shifts of someone facing a breakup, and her calm rapport with Kim Dong-hwi gives “Day and Night Are for Each Other” a lingering resonance.

“Day and Night Are for Each Other” captures the subtle emotional textures that pass between people, without relying on grand events. Stories with different emotional temperatures flow together like the seasons. The actors’ vivid performances blend with the distinct pleasures of each episode, and the film looks set to open the Busan International Film Festival, which ushers in autumn, on a tender, moving note.

Meanwhile, “Day and Night Are for Each Other” is scheduled to open in November, following its screening at the Busan International Film Festival.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.