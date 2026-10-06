“Films that cross borders matter”... Kim Min-ha, now the face of BIFF, opens the festival as Asia’s marquee star Michelle Yeoh lights it up (Wrap-up)

The opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival is underway at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan, on the 6th. Busan = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.10.06/

[Busan = Jo Ji-young, Sportschosun] With Kim Min-ha, now a face of South Korean cinema, opening proceedings and Michelle Yeoh bringing the festivities to a climax, the Busan International Film Festival made its presence felt as a hub of Asian cinema.

The 31st Busan International Film Festival opened with a spectacular celebration on the afternoon of the 6th at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center in U-dong, Haeundae-gu, Busan, with actor Kim Min-ha as its sole host.

This year’s BIFF, taking place over 10 days from the 6th through the 15th in Busan, the birthplace of South Korean cinema, will welcome audiences at 31 screens across eight theaters, centered on the Busan Cinema Center. The venues include CGV Centum City, Lotte Cinema Centum City, the Korean Film Council’s Standard Screening Room, Sohyang Theatre’s Woori Bank Hall, and the Busan Community Media Center’s Public Hall. The festival will present 316 films in total: 247 official selections from 59 countries (105 world and international premieres, 95 world premieres, and 10 international premieres), plus 69 films in the Community BIFF program. The opening film, marking the start of this year’s festival, will be South Korean director Kim Jong-kwan’s new film *Day and Night to Each Other*. The closing film will be the winner of the Busan Award Grand Prize, given to the competition selection judged to have the year’s greatest artistic merit.

Kim Hye-ja poses on the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan, on the 6th. Busan = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.10.06/

Hwang Jung-min poses on the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan, on the 6th. Busan = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.10.06/

Yoon Kyung-ho walks the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan, on the 6th. Busan = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.10.06/

Jo In-sung poses on the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan, on the 6th. Busan = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.10.06/

True to its reputation as Asia’s premier film festival, this year’s BIFF drew an impressive array of film professionals. Actors Park Sung-woong, Shin Hyun-joon, Moon Sung-keun, Ye Ji-won, Kim Seul-gi, Woo Ji-hyun, Jang Ryul, Shim Eun-woo, Kang Seung-woo, Kang Seung-ho, Jang Se-rim, Kang Gil-woo, Shuhua (i-dle), Jung Sung-il, Park Ji-hyun, Ryu Hyun-kyung, Yoo Jae-myung, Lee Sun-bin, Jeon Seok-ho, Kim Hye-ja, Ryu Seung-ryong, Park Hae-joon, Ong Seong-wu, Lee Sang-hee, Lee Yi-kyung, Kim A-young, Kim Do-yeon, Kim Hyun-joo, Kim Yoo-mi, Son Suk-ku, Choi Hee-seo, Yoon Kyung-ho, Lee Hee-joon, Kim Shin-rok, Hyun Bin, Jung Woo-sung, Woo Do-hwan, Kwon Hae-hyo, Roh Jeong-eui, Jo In-sung, Hwang Jung-min, Eum Moon-suk, Jo Yeo-jeong, Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Choi Hee-seo, Jeon So-young, Kim Dong-hwi, Michelle Yeoh, Fan Bingbing, Furi Nanase, Roka Okada, Sho Kasamatsu, Shunsuke Michieda, Erika Sawajiri, and Ryuhei Maruyama, as well as directors Im Sun-ae, Bang Eun-jin, Yoon Dan-bi, Lee Yong-jae, Song Il-gon, Kim Ji-hyun, Kim Sung-yoon, Jung Joo-ri, Lee Jang-ho, Lee Myung-se, Bae Chang-ho, Chung Ji-young, Han Jun-hee, Woo Min-ho, Na Hong-jin, Im Kwon-taek, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Kentaro Takamura, Ryohei Kumamoto, Sakichi Sato, Ann Hui, and Alfonso Cuarón, attended and graced the event.

Lee Hee-joon and Kim Min-ha pose on the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan, on the 6th. Busan = Reporter Heo Sang-wook

Kim Min-ha, who hosted the ceremony, began by saying, “I was really nervous before stepping onto the stage. At last year’s BIFF opening ceremony, senior colleague Lee Byung-hun said, ‘Every story has a beginning.’ At the closing ceremony, senior colleague Soo-hyun said, ‘This is not the end, but another beginning.’ Last year, BIFF turned 30, and this year we’ve taken a step toward the world instead of standing still. I hope we can take BIFF’s first step together.”

Michelle Yeoh poses on the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan, on the 6th. Busan = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.10.06/

The Asian Filmmaker of the Year Award went to Malaysian actress of Chinese descent Michelle Yeoh, a pioneer who opened new horizons for independent female characters during the revival of Hong Kong cinema. She was recognized for raising the profile of Asian cinema on the world stage and contributing to its development, including by becoming the first actor of Asian descent to win the Academy Award for Best Actress, for *Everything Everywhere All at Once*.

Taking the stage at the opening ceremony, Michelle Yeoh said, “I feel honored to receive the Asian Filmmaker of the Year Award. The way our stories are shared across cultures and borders is deeply meaningful. I’m grateful to be here with the people of Busan, and grateful for this beautiful honor. Behind every film, there is someone who believed in you, encouraged you to take on challenges, and watched over your path. I feel truly blessed to have had someone like that in my life, too.”

The 31st Busan International Film Festival opened on the 6th and will be held across Busan for 10 days, through the 15th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.