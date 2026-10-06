Hwang Jung-min stands tall amid controversy, while 'newcomers' Kim Jae-won and Jeon So-young light up Busan's night (Full story)

Red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held on the 6th at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan. Hwang Jung-min poses. Busan = Heo Sang-wook, reporter /2026.10.06/

[Busan = Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Actors representing Asia lit up Busan's night.

The opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) was held on the outdoor stage at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan, on the afternoon of the 6th.

A large number of stars and directors from Korea and abroad attended the red-carpet event held ahead of the opening ceremony, lighting up Busan's night. Attendees included Park Sung-woong, Shin Hyun-joon, Moon Sung-keun, Ye Ji-won, director Lim Seon-ae, Lim Sung-bin (Beenzino), Kim Seul-gi, Woo Ji-hyun, Jang Ryul, Shim Eun-woo, Shim Soo-bin, Shim Eun-kyung, Shuhua, Jo Yi-hyun, Kim Jae-won, Kang Yoo-seok, Bae Kang-hee, director Kim Jung-hoon, director Hong Sung-min, Jung Sung-il, Park Ji-hyun, Ryu Hyun-kyung, Yoo Jae-myung, Lee Sun-bin, Ryu Seung-ryong, Park Hae-joon, Ong Seong-wu, Lee Sang-hee, Kim Joo-ryoung, Lee Yi-kyung, Kim Ah-young, Kim Do-yeon, director Jeong Joo-ri, Kim Hyun-joo, director Jeong Ji-young, Fan Bingbing, Son Suk-ku, Choi Hee-seo, director Kim Da-min, Yoon Kyung-ho, Lee Hee-joon, director Han Jun-hee, Kim Shin-rock, Eita Nagayama, director Woo Min-ho, Hyun Bin, Jung Woo-sung, Woo Do-hwan, Kwon Hae-hyo, director Na Hong-jin, Jo In-sung, Hwang Jung-min, Eum Moon-suk, director Lee Chang-dong, Jo Yeo-jeong, Jeon Do-yeon, Sol Kyung-gu, Hirokazu Kore-eda, director Alfonso Cuarón, Michelle Yeoh, director Kim Jong-kwan, Shim Eun-kyung, Lee Hee-joon, Joo Jong-hyuk, Jeon So-young and Kim Dong-hwi.

Red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held on the 6th at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan. Jo In-sung, Eum Moon-suk, director Na Hong-jin and Hwang Jung-min pose.

Hwang Jung-min walked the red carpet with director Na Hong-jin, Jo In-sung and Eum Moon-suk, who worked with him on 'Hope.' Wearing a black suit, he warmly greeted the audience who had come to the festival. Hwang is currently involved in a legal dispute related to a stalking case. Last July, a person identified as A, who claimed to be Hwang's former partner, posted messenger messages and call records on a personal account, claiming to have been in continuous contact with him. In response, Hwang's agency said, "The author of malicious posts about Hwang Jung-min is a suspect in a stalking crime who has persistently harassed him," adding, "Hwang Jung-min filed a criminal complaint against the author. The court imposed provisional measures, including a ban on approaching him, against the suspect on three occasions, and issued a summary order imposing a fine of 3 million won after finding the stalking charge substantiated."

Red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held on the 6th at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan. Shuhua makes her way along the carpet. Busan = Heo Sang-wook, reporter

Red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held on the 6th at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan. Kim Jae-won and Jo Yi-hyun pose. Busan = Heo Sang-wook, reporter

Red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held on the 6th at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan. Jeon So-young poses. Busan = Heo Sang-wook, reporter /2026.10.06/

Shuhua, who attended this year's Busan International Film Festival as a film actress, appeared on the red carpet in a pink dress, showing off a complexion that seemed to glow as brightly as if a fluorescent light had been switched on. Kim Jae-won and Jo Yi-hyun, from the cast of the film 'Final Interview,' also exuded youthful charm. Kim completed his polished suit look with a bow tie, and looked handsome. Jo Yi-hyun showed off her elegant figure in an off-the-shoulder dress. Jeon So-young, who met fans through the opening film 'Day and Night Are for Each Other,' exuded an unmistakably Asian elegance in an updo and a floral dress.

Red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held on the 6th at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan. Fan Bingbing makes her way along the carpet. Busan = Heo Sang-wook,

Red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held on the 6th at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan. Michelle Yeoh poses. Busan = Heo Sang-wook, reporter /2026.10.06/

Chinese-language star Fan Bingbing, who returned to Busan for the first time in two years, wore a red two-piece dress and projected a striking aura. Michelle Yeoh, recipient of the Asian Filmmaker of the Year award, showed off a glamorous look, pairing a silver dress that highlighted her shoulders with pearl accessories.

The 31st Busan International Film Festival will be held for 10 days, from the 6th to the 15th, in the area around the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.