'Look Back' director Hirokazu Kore-eda: "The opening ceremony was dazzling; I was happy that a song came out in my name"

The red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held on the 6th at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan. Director Hirokazu Kore-eda poses. Busan = Reporter Heo Sang-wook

[Busan = Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Director Hirokazu Kore-eda, who directed the film 'Look Back,' shared his thoughts on attending the 31st Busan International Film Festival.

At a press conference for 'Look Back,' an invited film in the Gala Presentation section of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held on the 7th at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan, director Hirokazu Kore-eda said, "I'm glad to be here at the Busan International Film Festival with the actors I've worked with for a long time."

'Look Back,' which opens on the 8th, tells the poignant story of two girls who draw together through four unforgettable seasons and become each other's world. It was directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, whose films include 'Like Father, Like Son,' 'Our Little Sister,' 'Shoplifters,' 'Broker,' 'Monster' and 'Sheep in the Box.'

Director Hirokazu Kore-eda, who attended the opening ceremony's red-carpet event the previous day, shared his thoughts: "I'm delighted to come to the festival with the actors with whom I've shared time on this film for a long time. The opening ceremony was quite dazzling. I was happy they made a song in my name. I've been coming to the Busan International Film Festival ever since my debut, having been invited year after year. I'm happy to be able to return with my work to the city of Busan and the festival, both of which I feel attached to."

Natsuki Deguchi said, "I came to Busan last year, too, and I'm happy we could all come together like this this year." Aju Makita added, "This is my first Busan International Film Festival. Many people came to the venue yesterday, too, and being able to watch the opening ceremony up close was a valuable experience."

Meanwhile, the 31st Busan International Film Festival will run for 10 days through the 15th, around the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.