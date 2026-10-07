‘Look Back’ director Hirokazu Kore-eda: “I can’t forget the shock I felt when I first read the original manga”

[Busan=Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Director Hirokazu Kore-eda explained why he decided to direct the film ‘Look Back.’

Director Hirokazu Kore-eda said at a press conference for ‘Look Back,’ a film invited to the Gala Presentation of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held on the 7th at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan, “I can’t forget the shock I felt when I first read the original manga.”

Opening on the 8th, ‘Look Back’ is a poignant story about two girls who become each other’s world as they draw together through four unforgettable seasons. It is directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, whose films include ‘Like Father, Like Son,’ ‘Our Little Sister,’ ‘Shoplifters,’ ‘Broker,’ ‘Monster’ and ‘Sheep in the Box.’

Asked what led him to direct ‘Look Back,’ director Hirokazu Kore-eda said, “The original manga is incredibly popular, after all. I happened upon it in a bookstore, and I can’t forget the shock I felt when I read it. I applied those questions about why people write stories and why they create to myself as well.” He added, “Expressing something through manga is different from expressing it through film, but I made this work while constantly asking myself why I create.”

He also shared his thoughts on working with Natsuki Deguchi, Aju Makita, Furi Nanase and Roka Okada. Director Hirokazu Kore-eda said, “The four actors were like my own daughters. It might be presumptuous of me to say this, but the atmosphere on set was relaxed and pleasant.” He continued, “Rather than directing every detail on set, I wanted to carefully capture in the film the time the four shared, the four seasons and the changes in light. The four actors conveyed that well and lived as if they were actual residents of the neighborhood. I had a happy time directing this film.”

Meanwhile, the 31st Busan International Film Festival will be held for 10 days through the 15th in the area around the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.