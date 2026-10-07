'Look Back' director Hirokazu Kore-eda: "Why shoot on a 35mm film camera? I wanted to capture the four seasons"

[Busan=Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Director Hirokazu Kore-eda explained why he shot the film 'Look Back' on a film camera.

Director Hirokazu Kore-eda said at a press conference for 'Look Back,' an invited film in the Gala Presentation section of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan, on the 7th: "From the moment it was decided to adapt the story into a film, I wanted to capture the four seasons on a 35mm film camera."

'Look Back,' opening on the 8th, tells the poignant story of two girls who became each other's worlds as they drew together through four unforgettable seasons. It was directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, whose films include 'Like Father, Like Son,' 'Our Little Sister,' 'Shoplifters,' 'Broker,' 'Monster' and 'Sheep in the Box.'

Director Hirokazu Kore-eda explained why he chose to shoot on a 35mm film camera instead of a digital camera. "I wanted to shoot on film whenever a movie could be shot on film, not just for a particular work," he said. "Once it was decided that 'Look Back' would be adapted into a film, I wanted to capture the four seasons on 35mm film. I proposed the idea to the producer from the outset." He added, "I want to shoot on film because it lets me focus on the present moment. Performers may feel more nervous when filming on film, but I think that could also come across to the audience."

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.