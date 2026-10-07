“Director Lee Chang-dong, call me!”... Michelle Yeoh, the pride of Asian actors, standing tall in Hollywood (Roundup)

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[Busan = Sportschosun reporter Cho Ji-young] Chinese-Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh shared her own strategy for surviving in Hollywood as an Asian actress.

A press conference for Michelle Yeoh, recipient of the 2026 Asian Filmmaker of the Year Award at the 31st Busan International Film Festival, was held on the morning of the 7th at BIFF Hill at the Busan Cinema Center in U-dong, Haeundae-gu, Busan.

Fifteen years after walking the red carpet for The Lady in 2011, Michelle Yeoh returned to the Busan International Film Festival. She made her debut in the 1985 film Yes, Madam: Royal Sisters and broke the mold of traditionally male-dominated genres with Police Story 3: Super Cop (1992) and Wing Chun (1994), emerging as a singular presence in Asian cinema. After gaining international recognition with Tomorrow Never Dies in 1997, she transcended the limitations of a non-English-language film with Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon in 2000, winning over audiences and critics around the world and firmly establishing herself as a global star.

She went on to make her mark worldwide in films including Crazy Rich Asians (2018), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), and Wicked (2024). In 2022, she made history as the first Asian actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Then, at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival held this February, she became the first Asian woman to receive the Honorary Golden Bear, once again etching Michelle Yeoh’s name onto the world stage.

A pioneer who opened new horizons for independent female characters during the renaissance of Hong Kong cinema, Michelle Yeoh is a singular actress who has made film history. Having carved out her own space across Eastern and Western cinema, she broke down barriers in Hollywood with her broad acting range and bold choices, demonstrating her commanding presence. In recognition of her most notable work in the development of the Asian film industry and culture, Busan selected her to receive its Asian Filmmaker of the Year Award.

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Yeoh began by saying, “I’m truly grateful for the warm welcome. Receiving this award is a great honor for me. Thank you. I wanted to introduce our films and culture to the world. I think we achieved that to some extent.”

She explained, “When I first went to Hollywood, I was considered a minority. Honestly, it was a real shock that people saw me, coming from Asia, as a minority. And I wasn’t offered many roles. But I think I broke through a barrier with Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. At first, I thought I would only be cast in straight-type roles. After that, I gradually expanded my roles and tried to take on as many roles as I could as an Asian actress. Many actors besides me have taken on challenges. Little by little, we’re widening our path.”

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Speaking about what fuels her acting, she added, “I love my work. Every morning, I dream of a new challenge. I guess that’s life. I’m not easily frightened, and I love doing things that get my heart racing. That’s what keeps me moving forward. I’m curious and want new experiences. If you look at my career, you’ll see that every role is different. I hope audiences feel that way about me as a person, not just as an actress.”

She also expressed enthusiasm about working with Korean directors. Yeoh said, “I’d like to work with director Lee Chang-dong. I know about Possible Love, too. I’d also like to work with directors Park Chan-wook and Bong Joon-ho. I worked alongside Jung Woo-sung in Reign of Assassins, released in 2010, and I love Korean culture and Korean people, including K-pop and K-food, so I definitely want to work on a Korean production as well.”

She also spoke candidly about what changed after her Academy Award win. Yeoh said, “I think that, along with my win, Youn Yuh-jung’s becoming the first Asian actor to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress has raised the standing of Asian actors. It’s truly like a dream. Winning opened up the possibility of doing more. It wasn’t a one-off; it created an opportunity to move forward. The same goes for Korean films. They’re setting a good example, and we want to move in that direction, too.”

The 31st Busan International Film Festival opened on the 6th and will run for 10 days at venues across Busan through the 15th.

Reporter Cho Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.