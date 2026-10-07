Michelle Yeoh: “I was shocked to be seen as a minority when I first went to Hollywood”

[Busan=Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Michelle Yeoh said, “I was shocked when I was regarded as a minority actor when I first went to Hollywood.”

A press conference for Michelle Yeoh, who received the 2026 Asian Filmmaker of the Year Award at the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), was held on the morning of the 7th at BIFF Hill at the Busan Cinema Center in U-dong, Haeundae-gu, Busan.

Yeoh began by saying, “I’m truly grateful for the warm welcome. Receiving this award is a great honor for me. Thank you. I wanted to share our films and culture with the world. I think I managed to achieve that to some extent.”

She explained, “When I first went to Hollywood, I was seen as a minority. It was really shocking that people saw me as a minority because I came from Asia. And I wasn’t given many roles. But I think I broke through the barrier with Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. At first, I thought I would only be typecast in straight-type roles. After that, I gradually expanded the range of roles I took on and tried to take on as many roles as possible as an Asian actress.”

Meanwhile, the 31st BIFF opened on the 6th and will be held across Busan for 10 days through the 15th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.