Michelle Yeoh: “The standing of Asian actors changed after Youn Yuh-jung became the first Asian to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress”

[Busan=Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Michelle Yeoh said, “The standing of Asian actors has risen since Youn Yuh-jung’s win.”

A press conference was held on the morning of the 7th at BIFF Hill, at the Busan Cinema Center in U-dong, Haeundae-gu, Busan, for Michelle Yeoh, who received the 2026 Asian Filmmaker of the Year Award at the 31st Busan International Film Festival.

Asked about changes following an Academy Award win in the United States, Michelle Yeoh replied, “It’s true for me as well, but I think Youn Yuh-jung becoming the first Asian actor to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress raised the standing of Asian actors. It really feels like a dream. Winning opened up the possibility of doing more. It wasn’t a one-off; it created an opportunity to move forward. The same goes for Korean films. They are becoming good examples to follow, and we want to move in that direction too.”

Meanwhile, the 31st Busan International Film Festival opened on the 6th and will run for 10 days across Busan, through the 15th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.